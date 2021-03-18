PG21-0045F-City of Tacoma

City of Tacoma

Tacoma Power / Generation

REQUEST FOR BIDS PG21-0045F

Mayfield Water System Replacement and Road Realignment

Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



By Email:

bidsecityoftacoma.org Maximum file size: 35 MB. Multiple emails may be sent for each submittal

Bid Opening: Held virtually each Tuesday at 11AM. Attend via this link or call 1 (253) 215 8782.

Submittals in response to a RFB will be recorded as received. As soon as possible, after 1:00 PM, on the day of submittal deadline, preliminary results will be posted to www.TacomaPurchasing.org. Solicitation Documents: An electronic copy of the complete solicitation documents may be viewed and obtained by accessing the City of Tacoma Purchasing website at www.TacomaPurchasing.org.

* Register for the Bid Holders List to receive notices of addenda, questions and answers and related updates.

* Click here to see a list of vendors registered for this solicitation.

Bid Bonds: The original bid bond shall be sent to the Contracting Agency and postmarked no later than the day of bid opening. Original bid bonds will be delivered to:

City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division Tacoma Public Utilities

P.O. Box 11007

Tacoma, WA 98411-0007

Pre-Proposal Meeting: A pre-proposal meeting will be held via video/phone conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Please join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/871786293 or call in at 1-877-309-2073 Access Code 871 786 293. There will be a one-time site showing following the meeting and all bidders are invited to attend the site showing on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Mayfield Project Office, 253 Hydro Lane, Silver Creek WA 98585. For the protection of Cowlitz staff and meeting attendees, please observe masking and social distancing guidelines while on site. Email Mr. Jason Henry at jchenry@cityoftacoma.org to confirm your attendance.

Project Scope: Total replacement of the existing water distribution system. New supply piping will be installed between the existing ground-well and water storage tanks. New distribution piping throughout the Mayfield Hydro Project primarily in existing road-beds connect to existing service pipes (i.e. 1-inch to 2-inch service lines that supply each building). While trenches are open for water pipe installation; conduits, communication vaults and electrical hand-holes will be installed to upgrade the infrastructure around the Mayfield Hydro Project. Six (6) fire hydrants will be installed throughout the Mayfield Hydro Project to bring it up to compliance with local fire regulations.

Scope of work will also include the realigning of approximately seven hundred (700) feet of roadway to the West by cutting into the rock slope in order to move the road away from the step downslope where it continues to settle and slough. The goal is to cut into rock surface and slope it back to obtain a solid base for the roadway and competent sloped wall on the inboard side.

Estimate: $1,800,000 – $2,000,000

Paid Sick Leave: The City of Tacoma requires all employers to provide paid sick leave as set forth in Title 18 of the Tacoma Municipal Code. For more information, visit our Minimum Employment Standards Paid Sick Leave webpage.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA Information: The City of Tacoma, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. Specification materials can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Gail Nimes at ghimes@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling her collect at 253-591-5785.

Federal Title VI Information:

“The City of Tacoma” in accordance with provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. sections 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin in consideration of award.

Additional Information: Requests for information regarding the specifications may be obtained by contacting Doreen Klaaskate, Senior Buyer by email to dklaaskate@cityoftacoma.org

Protest Policy: City of Tacoma protest policy, located at www.tacomapurchasing.org, specifies procedures for protests submitted prior to and after submittal deadline.

Meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities can be arranged with 48 hours advance notice by calling 253-502-8468.

IDX-922391

March 18, 2021