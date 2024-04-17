PC Fire District #10

Bond Proposition

PC Fire District #10 is seeking volunteers to serve on committees to prepare statements For or Against the General Obligation Bond Proposition, which will be a ballot measure in the Special Election on August 6, 2024. These statements will be included in the Official Voters Pamphlet, published by the PC Auditor. Please submit an email of interest by 5 pm, April 24, 2024, to tharris@cityoftacoma.org indicating whether you are advocating For or Against this ballot issue. IDX-994771

