PARKS TACOMA- REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ J2025-20)

Design-Build Services for the Reimagine Meadow Park Golf Course project.

INSTRUCTIONS TO RESPONDENTS

PROJECT INFORMATION:

Parks Tacoma is requesting qualifications from firms interested in providing Design-Build (DB) services related to the Reimagine Meadow Park Golf Course project. The alternate Public Works contracting procedure authorized in RCW 39.10.300 through 39.10.330 will be utilized for this project. This project will utilize the Progressive Design-Build (PDB) delivery method. Firms with previous PDB experience, or experience using a similar alternative construction delivery format, are encouraged to submit.

During the project, the Design-Builder will receive direction from designated representatives from Parks Tacoma (PT) and will work collaboratively as a member of a team to achieve project objectives. In addition to staff from Parks Tacoma, the PT team may include representatives from other District departments, the Design/Build Consultant (Parametrix) and other PT consultants.

The project will be a multi-year, multi-phased project that will seek to update, and improve the 110-yearold municipal golf course. The project elements include, but are not limited to the reorientation of the driving range, a new clubhouse, parking improvements, updated golf course layout, along with utilities and coordination with multiple jurisdictions.

A pre-submittal meeting and walkthrough will be held August 26, starting at 10:00am (PST) at the Meadow Park Golf Course, 7108 Lakewood Dr W, Tacoma, WA 98467. The walkthrough will start in the breezeway between Foley’s restaurant and the pro shop. The golf course is currently operational and, due to its public nature, may be visited prior to, or after, the scheduled pre-submittal meeting.

INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLICANTS:

Interested Parties may download the RFQ beginning August 12, 2025 from the District’s RFQ portal

website at: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ .

Responses to the Request for Qualifications for Design Build Services (RFQJ2025-20) will be received by Parks Tacoma until 2:00pm on September 5, 2025.

August 12, 19, 2025