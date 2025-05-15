Parks Tacoma-Request for Bids

REQUEST FOR BIDS PARKS TACOMA

Project: Stewart Heights Aquatic Facility Improvement Phase 2

BID# J2025-13

Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma, dba PARKS TACOMA, will receive sealed bids for Bid# J2025-13, Stewart Heights Aquatic Facility Improvement Phase 2 Project, at PARKS TACOMA Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Jorstad, 4702 South 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1:00 PM, June 11, 2025. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the PARKS TACOMA will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

For detailed information, please see the Request to Bids on

PARKS TACOMA Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-bids/

For questions, please contact Sheila Jorstad (procurement@tacomaparks.com)

IDX-1013699

May 15, 21, 2025