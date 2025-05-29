Parks Tacoma-Request for Bids

REQUEST FOR BIDS PARKS TACOMA

Project: Stewart Heights Skate Park Phase 2

BID# J2025-14

Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma, dba PARKS TACOMA, will receive sealed bids for Bid# J2025-14, Stewart Heights Skate Park Phase 2 Project, at PARKS TACOMA Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Jorstad, 4702 South 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 2:00 PM, June 17, 2025. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the PARKS TACOMA will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

For detailed information, please see the J2025-14 Invitation to Bid on PARKS TACOMA Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-bids/

For questions, please contact Sheila Jorstad (procurement@tacomaparks.com)

IDX-1014379

May 29, June 5, 2025