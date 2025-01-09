Paik-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Tong H Paik and Julianna Paik

Grantee/Current beneficiary of the deed of trust: Boeing EmployeesCredit Union

Current trustee of the deed of trust: Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.

Current mortgage servicer of the deed of trust: Boeing Employees Credit Union

Reference number of the deed of trust: 200703300837

Abbreviated legal description: L41 Area 8 at Lakeland, Rec #200209305005, Pierce, WA

Tax Account No.:700153-041-0

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-894-HOME; (1-877-894-4663)

Website:

http://dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-741-3281

Website: http://hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

http:/hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/hcs.cfm

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: Toll-free 1-888-201-1014

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. will on February 7, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. outside the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98402, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce State of Washington, to wit:

LOT 41, AREA 8 AT LAKELAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2002 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 200209305005, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

the postal address of which is more commonly known as:

11237 68th Lp SE, Auburn, WA 98092

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust recorded under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 200703300837. The Deed of Trust was granted by Tong H Paik and Julianna Paik, to Regional Trustee Services Corporation. as original Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Boeing Employees Credit Union (“BECU”). BECU is the current holder of the obligation secured by the above referenced Deed of Trust.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Reinstatement as of 10/1/2024:

90 Delinquent Payments through 10/1/2024: $33,823.80*

* Plus applicable Trustee’s Fees and Costs

b. Default other than failure to make payment due: N/A

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Unpaid principal of $67,646.51; and such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 7th day of February 2025. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by 10 am on January 27, 2025 (11 days before the trustee’s sale) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before January 27, 2025 (11 days before the trustee’s sale) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after January 27, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses:

Tong H Paik

1237 68th Lp SE

Auburn, WA 98092

Julianna Paik

1237 68th Lp SE

Auburn, WA 98092

by both first class and certified mail on August 6, 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on August 10, 2024, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in his possession proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address is set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: October 2, 2024

RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC

By:/s/John A. McIntosh

John A. McIntosh, Vice President Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM,

PLLC 575 S. Michigan Street Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 381-0118

STATE OF WASHINGTON ) ) ss.

COUNTY OF KING )

On this day before me, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared JOHN A. MCINTOSH, to me known to be the Vice President of the corporation that executed the foregoing NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE, and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned and on oath stated that he is authorized to execute the said instrument.

Given under my hand and official seal on October 2, 2024.

/s/ Travis E. Escame

Travis E. Escame

Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, residing at:

Seattle My commission expires:

2/15/2028

IDX-1007566

January 9, 29, 2025