Ordinances 29023-29025

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 18, 2025, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows:

Ordinance No. 29023 An ordinance amending Chapters 1.18 and 1.19 of the Municipal Code, relating to Mayor and Salary of Council Members, to rename the Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries to the Commission on Elected Salaries, to align with City Charter Amendment No. 1 passed on November 5, 2024. Ordinance No. 29024 An ordinance authorizing the execution of two wholesale Water Supply Agreements with Cascade Water Alliance, including the approval of certain market-based wholesale rates and pricing embedded within the two agreements.

Ordinance No. 29025 An ordinance establishing expenditure targets and reporting requirements for revenues derived from Proposition 1, relating to funding transportation improvements, and the 0.10 percent Sales and Use Tax imposed by the Transportation Benefit District; establishing requirements for City Council review and evaluation of progress toward expenditure targets; and establishing planning requirements.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

IDX-1010854

March 20, 2025