Ordinance No. 28665-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28665 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to Electric Energy – Regulations and Rates, and amending Ordinance No. 28551, to delay a scheduled increase to electric rates due to the COVID-19 related state of emergency; and declaring an emergency, making necessary the passage of this ordinance, and it’s taking effect immediately.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-895789

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, April 2, 2020.