ORDINANCE NO. 1529-Public Notice of Adoption

City of Ruston

Public Notice of Adoption

ORDINANCE NO. 1529

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RUSTON, WASHINGTON, REGARDING REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, ESTABLISHING A NEW CHAPTER 25.11 IN THE RUSTON MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED “TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENT PERMIT” FOR THE PURPOSE OF REGULATING TEMPORARY ENCAMPMENTS, CREATING PERMIT REQUIREMENTS, INCLUDING APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA AND CONDITIONS FOR ISSUANCE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Public Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Ruston, at a regular Council Meeting, held on June 2, 2020, duly passed and adopted Ordinance 1529. Copies of the ordinance can be obtained on the City’s website at www.rustonwa.org, or by contacting the City Clerk at (253) 759-3544.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-900179

June 4, 2020