ORD NO 28873-CITY OF TACOMA

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 14, 2023, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28873 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma Firefighters Union, Local 31, the Professional Public Safety Management Association, and the District Lodge No. 160 on behalf of Local Lodge No. 282 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Supervisors’ Unit.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

