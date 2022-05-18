Online Tarot Reading: Top 5 Tarot Readers For Accurate Psychic Reading & Astrology Answers In 2022

Have you ever wondered what may happen with you or your future? If yes, then online tarot card reading might be the best option for you.

Tarot is an excellent way to get insight into your future, present, and past. It is a great technique that uses a deck of cards to predict everything you want to know.

Depending on the letters, it reveals how the present may affect your future, how your life will be in the future, and how the relationships will proceed.

Online readings have become trendy due to the comfortability of receiving a reading from your home. It might be the best option for those who are socially shy or too busy.

In addition, you can take a look at the best online tarot reading sites and choose the right one.

Top 5 Best Tarot Card Reading Online Websites

Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Tarot Reading Websites On The Market Kasamba: Best Psychic Reading Site for personal Guidance MysticSense: Popular Tarot Card Reading via Phone, Chat and Video Call Keen: Most Trusted Online Tarot Card Reading Psychic Oz: Accurate Psychic Predictions For Finance

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Tarot Reading Websites On The Market

Brand overview

Purple Garden represents one of the best and most affordable sites for online tarot reading. Their customer response says that this brand is working to build much better futures and relationships for people and help them make better decisions for their lives.

The whole platform is designed to be accessed from a tablet or smartphone, unlike the other sites designed only for desktop users.

This brand has dedicated a category for tarot readings with over 100 advisors to choose from and connect via phone, chat, or video, which is an excellent feature.

Purple Garden has a lot of psychic advisors waiting to provide you with career, financial, and primarily spiritual insights. They all have earned a lot of five-star reviews, so it may never be difficult to find a reader that suits your budget and needs.

Features

Purple Garden may give you a convenient way to find a professional tarot card reader and, at the same time, be user-friendly, secure, and fun.

It has many benefits, including a wide range of pricing options, iOS and Android apps, English and Spanish-speaking readers, search filters for readers, and excellent customer reviews.

Advantages

The reader you want to choose will determine the type of tarot reading session you can have on Purple Garden.

Some of the tarot card readers offer only online chat, while the others offer phone calls and video calls.

You need to know that video calls and phone calls tend to cost more than live chat sessions, but the video call session might be more worthwhile because you can see the tarot spread during your consultation.

Type of readings

All physic readers on this platform undergo vetting that verifies all their abilities to provide an accurate reading.

Almost all of them have many years of experience and profile pages where you can see the ratings and feedback from their customers. So, here are the types of readings:

Tarot reading

Relationship coaching

Angel card reading

Oracle guidance

Palm reading

Horoscope and astrology

Dream analysis.

Discounts

Purple Garden does not offer complimentary tarot card reading but provides promo codes for the new members. This promo code allows you to access your first reading at a discounted price, but remember you have to use this code within 30-days of receiving it because it will expire.

Pros

Free access to their official website

Free initial minutes

Categorized tarot readers

Discount for new members

iOS and Android apps

Cons

Some readers are not available online

Why do we recommend this site?

Because it is the best platform with excellent tarot card readers and offers significant discounts for its new members.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba: Best Psychic Reading Site for personal Guidance

Brand overview

Kasamba is considered to be one of the top tarot card reading sites in the industry, and it is a name that might be very familiar to many people with over 20 years of existence.

This platform is the only one in the market known to have very trusted tarot readers who are experienced in their work. Each reader has a lot of reviews that give you a perspective on what to expect about your future.

This platform offers online tarot reading, astrology readings, and many other options you may like. Every reading is given by highly trained psychics and features excellent ratings from the performances they already had.

The site offers a helpful FAQs section to find all the vital information you have to know by explaining the tarot cards and their history.

Features

Kasamba has many specialties that separate it from all other platforms. It is one of the biggest platforms that provide unique reading varieties.

One of Kasamba’s main specialties is fortune-telling. This company works with many fortune-tellers who may help you reveal your destiny and give you clarity and insights into your future.

It offers a wide range of psychic reading advisors, giving you many options to find the best tarot reader for your needs.

All advisor’s profile pages include information about their personalities, rates, and expertise to determine if they will offer the ideal service for you.

Advantages

Kasamba offers many advantages to make its customers happy. The site is easy to navigate and user-friendly, and you can get an online tarot card reading with a free 3-minute trial offer.

Kasamba also offers a money-back guarantee to all customers unsatisfied with their tarot reading.

It has psychic mediums that can connect with the interpreted dreams and spiritual realm or tell everything about your past life.

Types of reading

Kasamba offers many online psychic services, including:

Astrology

Tarot

Past life readings

Numerology

Love and relations

Career forecasts

Fortune telling.

Discounts

Kasamba offers a deal to make its prices more affordable. You can receive free minutes every time you schedule a session with a new advisor. The deal has encouraged many customers to continue searching for new readers until they find the right one for their needs.

Moreover, new customers can receive an excellent 70% discount code on their first readings, which reduces the price you pay for the first session.

Pros

Easy to navigate website

Mobile apps for iOs and Android

Discounts available

Free 3-minute trial with every new psychic

Cons

Higher prices than other platforms

Why do we recommend this site?

Because it has many advantages for its customers, it offers great deals to make the prices much more affordable and a free app for iOS and Android users.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Kasamba

#3. MysticSense: Popular Tarot Card Reading via Phone, Chat and Video Call

Brand overview

MysticSense is one of the top websites on the market today, with many years of experience in tarot readings. It is a leading psychic network in the spiritual world.

The website has a toll-free number, allowing customers to reach out to the company with specific questions and everyone to get quick answers. It has highly qualified experts available 24/7, and you can reach them from across the country.

It is mainly known for its love readings. They give perfect communication options, which is why they have risen above other platforms.

Moreover, it is a very easy-to-use platform by only creating an account, funding it, and starting your journey through the spiritual world.

Features

Ask now is an online platform with many positive features. It has many types of readings to choose from, including financial situation, love life, future, spiritual well-being, etc.

It is a highly descriptive platform and tells you whether or not a psychic is available, the psychics’ years of experience, and their ratings.

Another reason why this platform is the best for tarot readings is for taking place in English and other languages .

It has many satisfied customers who enjoyed their highly insightful and helpful reading from experienced readers.

Besides that, you can always schedule an appointment, and once you find a psychic, you can chat or call them if they are available or ask for a call back if they are busy.

Also, when you schedule your appointment, you will need a credit card to register for a free trial offer.

Advantages

All customers are encouraged to decide where they want to spend these minutes by reviewing various specializations that the psychics have.

Types of reading

Spiritual guides

Tarot cards

Love and relations

Money and finance

Numerology

Dream analysis

Past lives

Career and goals

Discounts

MysticSense has very affordable prices for its customers. They offer a discount to the new customers for the first 5 minutes free with their trial. Customers can also choose the language that the advisors speak.

Pros

Available in English

5-minute free for the new customers

Friendly customer service

Cons

Not the best site design

Why do we recommend this site?

Because it has many years of experience in tarot reading and a psychic that can speak many different languages.

It offers an excellent discount to all new customers and has many types of readings to choose from.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of MysticSense

#4. Keen: Most Trusted Online Tarot Card Reading

Brand overview

Keen has been an online psychic reading platform for over 20 years, making it one of the oldest and most experienced platforms in the spiritual world.

It is an excellent option to consider for tarot readings and offers authentic readings accompanied by affordable rates.

It appears to be a very trusted network of talented professional readers dedicated to empowering many people’s lives.

Their skilled team may improve your life quality by giving you the best decisions and resolving almost all your life-related issues.

It is specifically skilled in tarot reading and loves reading. All concerns and questions regarding love, relationships, and life partners will be addressed in love reading sessions with the advisor.

It caters to almost every aspect of prophecy, and it outlines the best ratings with many happy customers.

Features

Keen has provided tarot readings and served over 35 million happy customers for many years. Its vast selection and reputation make it the most trusted online tarot reading platform, and it is an excellent choice for all those who want to know any aspect of their life.

It has a very affordable rate set apart from the other sites, and a 10-minute online tarot session will cost you only $1.99, making it one of the cheapest sites around.

There are many other reasons to use Keen, including over 1700 online psychics, 100% private and confidential, and accurate tarot readings with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Also, it has a user-friendly site, convenient and mobile app option, filtering options that might help you find the right tarot card reader, and is very highly rated.

Advantages

You can connect with their readers via chat, phone, or email. Email might be ideal if you have only one question and don’t need fast answers, but connecting via chat or phone might be better for long conversations.

This platform has a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to give you quicker and more convenient access to online tarot readers.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Keen

Types of reading

Mayan, Chinese, and Vedic astrologers

Numerologists

Dream interpreters

Pet psychic

Feng Shui experts

Aura and Chakra cleansers

Angel readers

Discounts

The cost of your tarot card reading depends on the tarot card that you want to choose, but if you are their member, you will get a free tarot reading for your first three minutes.

Pros

The best site for relationships and love reading

Free 3-minute trial for new members

Many different types of readings are available

Readings via phone calls and chat

Cons

The website is relatively new

Why do we recommend this site?

Because it is one of the oldest platforms for online tarot reading, it has the most experienced readers in the spiritual world and offers many types of readings to choose from.

#5. Psychic Oz: Accurate Psychic Predictions For Finance

Brand overview

Psychic Oz is an excellent tarot reading platform with years of experience in the spiritual area, and it has gained a global appreciation from many people.

Furthermore, Psychic Oz is working to provide its customers with the best services compared to other online tarot reading platforms. It has many satisfied customers and available packages with free minutes and affordable prices.

It is a highly ranked platform across the USA, providing its customers with the best professional services. Psychic Oz focuses on people’s overall wellness and has many psychic readers worldwide. You may easily find a psychic that speaks your language.

On top of that, it appears to be a free resource for people seeking professional advice from experienced psychics.

The reason why Psychic Oz differentiates from the other platforms is its transparency. You can be confident about the information exposed on the official site because it is always accurate.

Moreover, this platform works on a credit basis and offers 24/7 live streaming, where you can join anytime to see how your conversation with a reader might go before paying.

Features

Psychic Oz has excellent customer service, which is very supportive and responsive. It is the best option for people who want video readings because it has many expert tarot card readers that offer perfect video analysis.

Psychic Oz has a wide range of psychic readings with over thirteen categories and subcategories within that field, allowing you to narrow down the search for the best psychic advisor.

Advantages

The huge filter choices on Psychic Oz are massive assistance in finding the appropriate professional if you are not sure what you are looking for. It has many alternatives, depending on the type of reading in mind.

Additionally, Psychic Oz allows you to instantly examine and search the biographies of its most famous psychics and choose the best one.

Types of reading

Tarot cards

Dream interpretation

Love and relations

Palm readings

Astrology

Home and family

Discounts

Psychic Oz is a competitive platform, providing the best promotional packages to its customers, and after receiving these packages, you will receive free minutes.

Pros

Video call readings are available

User-friendly site

Free to chat with live psychics

Cons

The payment system is based on credits

Why do we recommend this site?

We recommend Psychic Oz because it is a highly rated platform across the USA and has excellent customer service. Also, for providing the best promotional packages for all new customers and offering many types of readings.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Psychic Oz

How We Made This List For Best Tarot Readers Online?

We created a list of the industry’s best online tarot readings sites with a proven track record and many satisfied customers. The sites we chose are legit and trusted, and you will receive the reading from real professionals.

We looked at various factors to ensure an unbiased rating, including customer reviews, free minutes, prices, and readers’ qualifications.

What Did We Look For While Enlisting These Online Tarot Reading Sites?

We looked into each platform’s efficiency to ensure that the website offers high-quality tarot reading from professionals.

We looked into customer reviews that show their real-life experiences using the sites. This helped us choose only the brands with the most positive reviews and those which customers are most satisfied with.

We looked into many other articles, and after collecting data from every corner, we made cuts to our list.

After choosing the best five platforms, we looked into their information and tested whether they offer only high quality for the customers.

A Beginner’s Guide to Online Tarot Card Reading

If you are looking for the best online tarot reading, you must know a few things before choosing any. So, let’s take a look at them:

Safety

Safety is always the most critical factor, especially when you connect with someone you will talk about your life.

All platforms that show their reader’s information are safe and trustful. After connecting with the right tarot advisor for your needs from a trusted site, you may have an experience that instantly makes you feel happy and reduces your stress.

Most of the mentioned sites have a money-back guarantee, so if you are unsatisfied, you will get your money back and work with a different advisor for a new experience.

Customer reviews

Customer reviews are the best option for verifying the quality of an online tarot reading reader. Those platforms with positive customer reviews will be the best to choose from.

The reviews indicate if the site is trustworthy and offers professional and accurate readings.

Free minutes

The most trusted online tarot card reading sites offer free trials, which are great for trying out an advisor to determine if it fits your needs.

Some platforms provide their new members free minutes with the first advisor, while others, such as Kasamba, offer free minutes every time you change the advisor.

Specialties on offer

The best platforms offer numerous specialties, including family issues, career advice, toxic relationships, divorce, energy healing, etc.

If you don’t know which specialty to choose from, you can ask for advice from customer service (if available) or just schedule a general reading.

Price

All platforms have different prices. It is better to check the ideal one for your budget because some sites have pay-per-minute prices.

Therefore, some sites, such as Psychic Oz, offer a payment system based on credits, while the others offer introductory bonuses or free bonuses upon signing up.

Online vs. Offline Card Reading Sites

Online reading sites are better than offline (in-person) because they are safer and more practicable.

With online tarot reading sites, you can choose readers from all around the world, not just those located near you. You can choose the reader that would fit your needs, and if you are unsatisfied, you can change it.

On the other hand, offline tarot reading sites don’t have this option, and you can not be sure how authentic they are.

Online sites offer 24/7 availability, so if you need an urgent reading, you can connect with tarot physic or reader at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions On Tarot Card Reading & Psychic Reading

Q1. What is a tarot card reading?

Tarot reading is a psychic practice used to gather some insight or information into the past, present, or future through tarot cards. It may help in bringing direction to the person seeking clarity in life.

After formulating a question, cards are drawn, and the reader tries to interpret the card’s meaning for its client. Usually, a deck consists of seventy-eight cards and is divided into categories, Major and Minor Arcana.

Q2. May a tarot reading help you?

Tarot reading provides clarity to the situation you have. It pulls back the veil and reveals who or what affects your life and why.

You may get a clearer picture from reading about your life, and it may give you the best possible solution for your future.

Many platforms have great readers that may help you feel much better and tell you what is best for you to keep your life positive.

Q3. Can a tarot reading predict the future?

Yes, it can. It may predict your future, and the reader may give you some advice about your life. Sometimes, the reading may appear general and vague, but with time, you may realize how fitting it was at a particular juncture of your life.

Q4. How to choose the best online tarot reader?

The most practical way to choose the best online tarot reader is to check its experience, rates, and customer reviews.

Many platforms have options to see all their reader’s information and choose the one that will fit your needs.

In this article, we chose the most trusted sites with the best readers, so choosing one of them may give you the best reading experience.

Q5. Can tarot card reading be hard to get into?

Tarot card reading requires an open heart and mind. If you go with a closed mind, it could be pointless.

They may seem overwhelming to learn, but the process seems much easier when you grasp the symbolism behind each card.

Q6. How accurate is Tarot reading?

The accuracy of tarot reading depends on the reader’s experience. Readers with more experience usually are very accurate. It may also depend on how open you are and the connection between you and the reader.

A better option is to take part in reading with an open mind and ask open-ended questions. It may take some time to connect with the reader, but when you connect, you can confidently talk with him and ask everything you want to know.

Wrapping Up On Tarot Card Reading

Finding the best online tarot reading site may be hard when you are unsure what to look for.

If you are looking for the best experience in your life, we recommend the sites in this article.

They are all trustworthy sites with the best advisors and many types of readings. Kasamba ranks in the first position with many positive reviews and great discounts with free minutes.