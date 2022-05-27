Online Tarot Reading : Top 5 Tarot Cards Reading Sites To Know Your Horoscope And Fortune In 2022

Gifted psychics use the art of tarot card reading to help others by giving them accurate answers, guidance, and moral support. Tarot readings are the most interactive of all forms of mysticism because they aim to give people accurate predictions about their future.

People can now make sense of their own lives, past and present, because of the information they’ve gleaned from these sessions. A tarot card reading can assist you in making decisions and figuring out your issues in all areas of your life, and it is much more convenient now, thanks to online tarot reading sites.

Professional tarot experts can now offer their services from anywhere with an internet connection thanks to the internet. There are all of these choices for those who prefer email, phone, or live chat online tarot reading. To ensure that your online tarot card reading sites are 100 percent accurate, you must carefully select the best online tarot reading sites to consult.

It’s much more useful to use one of these websites instead of going to a local tarot card reader because you can read online reviews from other customers and learn about the specialties of different readers before you hire one of them.

For new users, the best part is that they can get their first free tarot reading online, which gives them a taste of how everything works and what to expect from a tarot expert. Check below the best online tarot reading sites below.

#1.Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Tarot Reading Sites For Instant Tarot

Purple Garden is one of the most popular online tarot reading platforms. It has more than 1,500 tarot readers that provide accurate information on various topics. This site’s categories include tarot readings, relationship coaches, psychic readings, palm readings, astrology, and horoscopes.

Having started in 2006, Purple Garden has quickly risen to be a force to reckon with. It boasts excellent search capabilities and modern features that have propelled it to a global platform with clients worldwide.

Features

Purple Garden has experienced readers that have undergone rigorous screening. Every psychic submits a video reading session before considering giving readings on the site. The reader’s profile is then displayed for everyone to see. Further, the site lets you browse psychics’ photos and see their unique ability, divination tools, and upfront pricing.

Additionally, one thing that makes Purple Garden stand out from other sites is the availability of a mobile application for iOS and Android. This app provides an enjoyable tarot reading experience anytime, anywhere. In addition, Purple Garden offers video calls, chat, and voice call readings.

To get started with Purple Garden, you’ll need to create a profile. Then, you can start browsing through the different tarot readers. The first minutes are free. They assist you in choosing the right psychic reader that can best answer your unique situation. The website offers secure payment via a safe PayPal payment gateway.

Pros

Detailed psychic profiles

Plenty of psychic reading styles, methods, and tools

User-friendly interface

Legitimate online tarot reading site

Free online tarot reading for first few minutes

Cons

App frequently glitches

Different prices for chat, phone, and video

Desktop calls and videos are unavailable

Why We Recommend It

Purple Garden’s online tarot reading site is worth considering for beginners. It hosts many genuine online psychic readers that cover various topics. Add a user-friendly website and mobile application, and you get an exceptional tarot reading experience.

#2. Kasamba – Top Tarot Decks And Financial Advisor For Life Questions

Brand Overview

Kasamba has remained one of the best online tarot reading sites for over two decades, making it one of the most experienced and reliable spiritual platforms. This psychic network has a mobile app that works on both iOS and Android devices as a bonus. People can get a tarot reading whenever they want, from wherever they are.

The experts are listed in an easy-to-use table with various criteria to make it easier for users to find an advisor on this website. Customers can choose a tarot card expert based on their past experiences or read reviews and testimonials on their profile pages.

Advisors can be selected in the same way that communication methods can be. Because people can get readings from their preferred spiritualist via phone, email, or live chat, communicating with them isn’t an issue.

There are many additional benefits to using Kasamba, such as various special offers. Newcomers, for example, receive three minutes of free reading, and the first session is heavily discounted for newcomers.

Features

Communication modes

One of Kasamba’s greatest assets is the variety of ways users can communicate with one another. Face-to-face communication with a tarot reader is possible thanks to the video mode of communication. They’ll be able to assist you better if they can read your facial expressions. Kasamba also offers users the option of using other communication methods like calls and chats.

Regardless of whether you’re online or not, there are numerous ways to communicate with your reader. For example, if their profile says ‘offline,’ you can send them an email. Similarly, the client will receive an alert if the reader sends you a message while you’re not online. Talking to a psychic on the site is possible even if you are not logged in. Above all else, Kasamba’s advisors are always available for online or phone inquiries from clients.

Readings Offered

Kasamba, as previously mentioned, offers users a selection of readings from which you canchoose. In terms of online tarot readings, these are the most sought-after options on this platform. Astrology Grief is reading from a medium of healing on a spiritual level.

All readings are performed by highly trained psychics who are evaluated based on their abilities and past results. The profiles of the readers reveal their areas of expertise and the fees they charge for a consultation. Review the profile of each psychic to see if they are a good fit for you.

Pros

The most established and reputable online reading resource

Lots of people who have read a lot before

There should be a section for career and financial topics

Readers with specialized abilities are simple to come by

Cons

It may be too costly for some people

Customer Experience

Since they’ve been providing readings for so long, Kasamba has built up a devoted following. New customers, on the other hand, frequently complain that the prices are too high. Customers have also reported that the readings are more unambiguous.

That’s most likely because the readers are well-versed in the subject matter and aren’t fooled easily. To know the truth about your situation, Kasamba is the best online tarot site.

#3. Mystic Sense – Most Trusted Psychic Readers For Online Tarot

Brand Overview

To an untrained eye, Mystic Sense appears to be no more than an additional online reading resource. On the other hand, it’s distinct from other tarot sites for many reasons, as you could find a wide variety of psychic readers here, each with their area of expertise. The majority of their customers have left multiple reviews, the majority of which are complimentary.

Because of the number of reviews, ratings, and pricing options, it has a wide range of readers to choose from. When you click on a reader’s name or image, you’ll be taken to a page with more information about them, such as the tools they use, their educational background, and so on.

Even if you’re new to reading, the website is simple to navigate. It’s easy to communicate with their readers, and the pricing is open and transparent. Five minutes of free reading can be found on the website. There are a lot of psychic readers on their site, so you should have no problem locating one within your price range.

Features

Excellent Communication

To facilitate reading sessions, the website makes use of a variety of communication methods. The majority of psychics prefer to conduct consultations over the phone or via chat. However, the mode of communication used for the reading is entirely up to the client.

Fortunately, this site allows you to make video calls so that you can interact with the reader on a more personal level.

Convenient Searches

Customers of Mysticsense can use various filtering options to find readings quickly and easily. Search for readers based on their status, skills, availability, and tools is a huge advantage. Finding the right search does not necessitate browsing through every category.

Selecting a search engine that matches your requirements is all it takes. In this way, you can find psychics who specialize in a particular area, such as “grief counselors.” Even for newbies, Mystic Sense is also easy to use.

Pros

High-quality readings for a fraction of the cost

Options for calling, chatting, and video-conferencing

The majority of their readers are professionals with at least ten years of experience

The website that’s easy to use

Cons

There will be no video conversation or email reading

Customer Experience

Despite its youth, this website has received a great deal of praise. According to many customers, this website offers the best online tarot readings available anywhere.

Accurate readings and polite customers and support staff are largely responsible for the positive feedback. The vast majority of customers were truly happy with the tarot readers’ ability to provide precise answers to their questions. Customer service is excellent if you have any questions about the site’s services or payment options.

#4. Keen – Best Psychic Readers For Love Tarot Reading And Career Advice

Brand Overview

In business for over two decades, Keen has become one of the most affordable sources for psychic readings on the web. New customers get three minutes of reading time free, and the rates for full readings remain low for everyone else.

In addition to tarot card readings, many other services are available, such as dream analysis, so that customers can choose their primary way of divination. Clients can also pick an advisor based on their preferences, and they can get in touch via phone readings, video calls, or online chats.

Using this platform also has the added benefit of providing access to educational content and resources about online psychic readings. This is a great introduction to tarot card readings for those who have never done one before. The customer service at Keen, on the other hand, is friendly and helpful.

Features

Career and Work

Whether or not we’re in the right field or working in the right job is a constant worry for most adults. Who knows if that means pursuing a new career or completing your current one to the best of your ability. Psychics can provide you with the extra push you need to make that leap.

You may benefit from the guidance of a psychic in this decision-making process. Many people have benefited from Keen’s advisors, who are experts in this problem. Please find out more about the psychics through their Keen profiles.

Psychic Readings

One of the most popular services on Keen is general psychic readings, especially among new users. General psychic readings are the best option for those unsure about the type of reading they want or need.

This type of reading provides you with just enough information to identify your unique requirements for further investigation. Although a more specific reading is unlikely, general psychic readings can help direct your search.

The psychic will attempt to “read” you by focusing on your energy during these readings. They’ll focus on where you are now and what you have in store for the future. Readings will usually advise you on what steps to take to put yourself on the path you want to be on.

Pros

Affordably priced, with the first three minutes on them

There are tarot readings as well as intuitive readings available

This is an excellent resource for information on love and relationships

Choose between a phone call or a conversation

Cons

Well-known psychics can be quite pricey

Customer Experience

Though a few visitors had a negative experience with the website, most found what they needed. Customers who enlisted the services of highly-rated site readers say they received in-depth responses to their inquiries. Psychics with more experience charge more, but their readings are more accurate because they don’t sidestep your questions.

#5. PsychicOz – Affordable Tarot Card Spreads With Yes Or No Tarot

PsychicOz was created so people might feel more confidence in their love lives and financial decisions. The tarot and astrology professionals are constantly attempting to answer the what-ifs of their clients’ lives. Before approving a psychic’s profile, the platform prides itself on assessing their talents. Furthermore, nearly all psychic readers earn high evaluations from their clients, indicating that they are satisfied.

Features

At PsychicOz, all psychics provide professional and non-judgmental answers to your questions. The pros are chosen through a test on the platform. As a result, PsychicOz can provide you with some of the top online psychics. You can also use the search bar to filter results or select from staff pick, customer selection, or rising star.

Each reading starts with some free time. The main benefit of the initial free minutes is that it allows the consumer to avoid paying for the connection time. Many credible psychics start at $0.99 per minute, which is really reasonable.

Another major benefit of choosing PsychicOz to get your answers is the ease of communication. The platform lets you choose the communication way as per your choice. You can email, chat, video, or call your tarot reading expert.

Pros

On your first reading, set aside three minutes.

A strong resolution center

Rising stars, consumer favorites, and staff picks are all available.

Guaranteed fulfillment

The subjects of psychic readings range from love and relationships to missing persons.

Refund options that are advantageous

Returning customers receive exclusive discounts.

Phone, email, video call, and chat services are offered.

Resellerratings give it a 4.75 star rating.

Cons

You can only pay in the US dollar

Why We Recommend

The main reason we recommend PsychicOz is that the platform thoroughly tests its experts before approving their profiles. By doing so, the platform maintains its quality and customer satisfaction. Moreover, the ease of communication is also appreciable. You can contact the expert through email, audio or video call, or chat.

Things To Keep In Mind For Best Tarot Card Reading Sites

Experience and Customer Satisfaction

It’s important to look for the best online tarot reader when doing your research. The experience of both the reading site and the psychics are critical factors to consider. The importance of experience comes from the fact that incorrect interpretations and explanations can lead to disastrous consequences.

A well-known website will always use experienced psychics to conduct readings for their customers.

You can tell a lot about a site’s level of experience by a variety of means. Consider the comments section of a website as an example of customer satisfaction. The review section will reveal critical information about a product’s performance, whether to the site as a whole or to individual readers.

Special Offers and Services

Aside from the standard tarot readings, some websites also provide customized readings. Readings from the tarot cards may include horoscopes, dream interpretation, and other things besides these two examples above. It’s critical to pick a website with a diverse selection of readings. You’ll be able to choose to get the most out of it if you focus on a specific genre of reading.

Consider working with a site that offers free sessions and clear pricing choices when it comes to offers. Customers who book multiple sessions with a tarot reader may receive a discount.

The Integrity of the Site

Online tarot websites are as numerous as genuine ones. Transparency can be easily determined by examining the site’s goals and the profiles of its users.

All card readers should have profiles that list their specialties, experience, pricing, and reviews so that clients can easily find them. The website should also have a testimonials section to see what other people think of the product or service.

A professional tarot reading site will list the right fees for each reading service. The price you pay for a session may differ from the price on the site. Because of this, no one should use the website to get the best psychic reading.

Accuracy of Readings

A good tarot card reading site should aim to provide consistent solutions, even if readings diverge. Two readers may interpret the same dream in two completely different ways, but there should be some connection between the two readings.

If you’re unsure about a website’s accuracy, check out the reviews section and see what other users have to say. Individual tarot readers are no different; customer ratings would reveal whether or not their predictions were correct. You should be cautious when reading reviews because some have been altered.

Offline and Online Tarot Cards Reading

Online or offline, the outcomes of your tarot card reading may be identical. Consumer tastes have changed, and offline tarot reading is now offered as an online service. We’ll compare traditional and online psychic reading services so you can make an informed choice.

Pricing

We’re not talking about the cost of online psychic readings here; rather, we’re talking about the cost of traveling to an offline reader’s location. Online, you’ll be able to find trained and experienced psychics within your price range. Additionally, you have the flexibility to book a session whenever you want.

You can check your tarot card reader’s credentials, expertise, and licenses on some online tarot reading sites, such as the ones we’ve mentioned. Then you don’t have to waste time or money looking for a good reader or interviewing a bunch of random people before you find the right one.

Discounts, Refunds, & Free Trials

You won’t get a free trial or a discount from offline tarot readers. If you’re not happy with their readings, don’t expect a refund.

Only online tarot readers can offer you these types of incentives to increase their credibility and establish trust with their clients. It not only ensures you get value for your money, but it also protects you from being scammed by unscrupulous people.

Payment Options

A tarot reader’s services are no longer exclusively available for payment in cash. These tarot reader-hosting platforms now offer a wide range of payment options, making them safe, dependable, and secure.

The platforms make it easy to pay and get a refund, so you can relax and enjoy your trip.

Comfort

While looking for best online tarot reading sites, consider disclosing personal information to a stranger, either in person or in front of a large audience. How difficult do you believe it will be to continue?

To connect with as many or as few readers as you desire on an online tarot reading site, you have a variety of options available. You can choose between a private text chat and a public video chat.

You can also converse on the phone or have a one-on-one video call. Most online tarot reading websites that cater to a wide range of users with various privacy requirements offer these kinds of features.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Tarot Card Reading

Q1. What Is Tarot Card Reading?

Readings with tarot cards can provide insight into one’s past, present, and future. The cards are analyzed by a professional to provide specific answers to questions. As a result, before the reading begins, a client must have specific questions in mind.

Tarot cards come in a variety of styles, but all decks contain a total of 78 cards. The major arcana and the minor arcana are the two main types of cards in the deck. Similarly, the two classes are divided into four groups based on the four cardinal directions.

Tarot card readers shuffle and arrange the cards in a variety of spreads to get their readings. They then use the card type, location, and relationship to the query to interpret the cards.

Q2. Do People Need To Think Of Specific Things During A Tarot Reading?

The reader of tarot cards must have a strong connection with the person receiving the reading. Before a tarot reading session, people should clear their heads of all clutter.

Readers can provide more accurate online readings if they limit their questions to those they want the expert to answer. The reader should know what questions the reader intends to ask before they start.

Q3. Why Should You Use Online Tarot Card Reading Services For Free?

Free online tarot card reading helps users feel for the service before deciding whether or not to pay for a tarot card reading. Without spending a dime, you can benefit from a professional tarot card reading session.

New customers can get a taste of what a tarot card session is like by taking advantage of various top-rated tarot card reading online platforms’ free trial sessions.

Q4. How Should You Prepare For Your First Online Tarot Card Reading?

The following is an example of how your first online tarot card reading session will go. Depending on your goal, you’ll begin by asking the tarot card reader a series of questions about love, career, and the future.

Because of the significance and varying combinations of tarot cards, only an expert reader can decipher the meaning and value of each one. To find the best solution for you, the psychic reader will use several tarot cards. They’ll deduce the meaning of your chosen tarot card combination and use it to guide your future decisions.

Q5. Do They Offer Elaborate Readings?

You should not be confused by unrelated information when getting an online tarot reading. You may have specific questions about your life from time to time and require a specific response. It’s a good reader who doesn’t try to avoid or circumvent the real issue.

Q6. Do All Tarot Cards Carry The Same Energy?

No. Tarot cards differ in weight and significance because of this. Some predict disaster, and those who tell you good things are on the way. The way you view energy has a significant impact on your ability to shape the future.

Stagnation, for example, can be revealed by certain cards. Avoiding stagnation, for example, is made easier by altering your behavior.

Q7. What Is The Optimum Length Of Time For A Tarot Card Reading Online?

Tarot readings can go on for as long as the customer wants them to because they are completely customizable. A thorough tarot card reading, on the other hand, should last roughly 30 minutes. However, what a customer is willing to pay for a session will vary according to factors like how complex the subject matter is and how many tarot cards are drawn.

Tarot readings can last anywhere from an hour and a half to three hours. Clients can, however, end their tarot reading meeting whenever they like if it turns out to be unhelpful.

Conclusion – Which Online Tarot Card Reading Site Should You Choose?

Tarot readers who want online readings have many choices, but reading from a professional is preferable to using software to read the cards. Receiving a tarot card reading can be both entertaining and rewarding if people can locate the right platform.

Kasamba offers some of the most accurate online tarot readings, thanks to its wealth of useful features. This is a popular platform with a mobile app, and Kasamba’s high ranking can be attributed to the added convenience of getting a tarot card reading via mobile device.