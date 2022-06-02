Online Tarot Reading In 2022: Top Online Psychic Reading Sites With 100% Accurate Readings | Psychic Mediums Near Me

Since their invention back in the 1430s, tarot cards have been a source of guidance and clarity for many people. With its many uses and applications, they have stood the test of time and are still widely used to this very day. Of course, the tarot reading industry has undergone some changes, and things work a little differently.

Today, many tarot readers have taken their services online, providing readings virtually. And yes, it can be as convenient as it sounds for both users and readers. Of course, like many other online services, the best online tarot reading is no stranger to fraudsters and scammers.

The list of fraud websites is truly staggering, and it’s easy to fall victim to one of them. So today, we look at five legit websites where you can get good value for your money.

We also analyzed the quality of the several services they each provided. Finally, we also looked at the prices and membership offers they each have. It all brought our list down to five websites.

Top 5 Tarot Card Reading Sites From Best Tarot Spreads

#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Online Tarot Reading, Editor’s Pick

The purple garden is an online psychic reading platform made by the developers of Bitwine. The platform can be accessed using a desktop or a mobile phone. However, since it was originally optimized as a mobile app, you will most likely have a better experience using the app.

Purple Garden is widely used mostly due to the vast quality of services. Its numerous services include Psychic readings, tarot readings, love readings, palm readings, oracle guidelines, dreams analysis, etc.

The thousands of psychics provide all these services on the website. Purple Garden, of course, thoroughly assesses all psychics before employing them to ensure high-quality services.

Features

A notable feature is the mobile apps’ “journeys” feature which allows users to write messages about their journey with purple rain. It usually serves as an assurance of sorts and provides hope for people yet to use the website.

Another feature of the purple garden worth mentioning is the platform interface. Though it was originally designed and optimized as an app, the desktop version is pretty decent, at the very least. Additionally, navigating the website is super easy.

Also, right at the homepage, the website makes recommendations in several categories such as “most accurate,” “trending,” and “top-rated,” which helps you pick an advisor right off the bat.

Pros

Video readings are available

Wide variety of reader options

User-friendly interface

Cons

Blogs and articles are not available.

Why We Recommend This

The purple garden is more thorough in assessing and analyzing readers than most online tarot reading services, which explains the site’s exceptional quality and accuracy.

In addition, its many positive reviews and customer testimonials prove the platform’s legitimacy and competence.

The site also offers pretty detailed profiles and other useful features to help you find the right reader for you. It also helps you get the best value for your money, which is more convenient than it sounds.

#2. Keen: Psychic Reading Sites For Regular Guidance From Cheap Psychics

Keen is an online platform that seeks to bring together different psychics worldwide and create a safe place where people can seek guidance and clarity. It has been in the industry for a long time and has over 35 million users and counting.

Along with tarot card readings, Keen offers several services, such as spiritual readings, financial outlook, astrology advice, etc. There isn’t a fixed price for using psychic services at keen. It all depends on which advisor or psychic you choose.

The average cost per minute is roughly $3.50. Of course, your advisor may charge higher or lower based on ratings and more.

Features

A convenient feature of keen is its “alert me” feature. You can select up to five advisors. You get an SMS notification whenever they are available for reading. The SMS also comes with a link that directly sends you to the advisor’s profile in question.

It is stress-free and convenient and will not keep you waiting long. Moreover, it allows you to completely focus on other matters rather than constantly checking whether your favorite advisor is available.

Another notable feature is the website’s multiple communication channels on which you can get your readings. These multiple channels include chats and voice calls which aren’t the fanciest communication channels for online psychic readings, but it still gets the job done.

Pros

Offers satisfaction guarantee

There are numerous psychics or readers to choose from

Cons

No video call or conferencing option is available.

Why We Recommend This

Keen is widely known for its thorough privacy measures and policies, which is what you want, especially with the industry’s current rise in fraud and crime services.

However, one thing that piqued our interest was the level of detail of each reader’s profile, which only shows how the website is in picking psychics.

#3.Kasamba: Popular Online Psychics & Tarot Readers For Psychic Readings

For a website that has been around since 1999, it’s no surprise that kasamba has millions of reviews online. However, what is surprising is that a ridiculous number of these reviews are positive. Despite being one of the older psychic reading platforms, Kasamba has maintained its relevance and is still considered the best.

Services it provides are psychic readings, fortune telling, tarot reading, dream analysis, astrology readings, career forecasts, etc. Psychics on the platform charge differently based on their rating and the kind of service they provide. Said services are provided through voice calls, chats, and emails.

Features

A popular feature of Kasamba is its entertaining blogs meant to educate users of the website on interesting topics such as love, astrology, and more. These blogs and articles also contain a few tips for people new to a psychic reading to give them a fair idea of what to expect.

Another popular feature is the website’s first few minutes offers, which give you the first few minutes with a new advisor for free. Again, this is to help you get to know your advisor a little bit and see if they do it for you. If not, you can head on to do more short interviews of your own.

Pros

Very affordable

Offers multiple communications channel

Cons

You will receive refunds in credits and not actual money.

Why We Recommend This

Kasamba is widely known for its accurate readings and affordable price tags. It is perfect for those still skeptical about using online tarot reading services because it provides a lot of satisfaction guarantees.

Newcomers are given a three-minute free trial run and a more than a generous discount. Thus, testing out their services barely costs anything, which is a rare offer in the industry today.

#4. MysticSense: Tarot Reading Platform To Get Live Tarot Deck Sessions

People all around the world love to use MysticSense services because of the experienced readers this platform has at its disposal. They‘ve gone through strict testing before being hired to work on this platform, so you can rest assured that no matter which one you choose, you’ll be in good hands. The readers by MysticSense provide readings using tarot cards, crystal balls, or no tools at all. And if you’re not satisfied with the reading, you can even ask for a refund, so let’s see what other things this platform offers.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

When many readers are available, it can be a bit harder to choose just one. But, thanks to the advanced search filter this website has, you’ll be able to quickly and easily select the most suitable tarot reader for you. You can select by the reader’s online/offline status at the moment, his specialties, the tools used for his reading, the reading style, or by implementing some special tags.

Communication ways

The tarot readers on MysticSence’s website are available 24/7, and you can get your tarot reading in the form of:

Chat reading

Phone call reading

Live video reading

Prices and offers

The lowest price for a reading is $0.99 per minute and can go up to $10 per minute, depending on how you choose to communicate with the reader. MysticSence has a great introductory offer that allows you to get the first five minutes of the reading for free to see if the reader suits your needs.

Pros

Advanced search filter

Introductory offer

Experienced readers

Reliable services

Available refund

Cons

This platform doesn’t have a mobile app

Why do users recommend MysticSense?

The experience of the tarot readers and the accuracy of their reading is the main reason why we’re recommending this tarot reading website. Giving it a chance will be a great choice you’ll make, and there’s no doubt that you’ll be delighted with the reading.

#5. PsychicOz: Affordable Fortune Teller & Expert Psychics For Spiritual Readings

PsychicOz is another fantastic reading platform widely known and used thanks to its affordable services. Whether you need assistance with your love life and relationship with people, your career, or simply just have some simple questions, the PsychicOz readers are always there for you.

An excellent thing about this platform is the strict hiring process, which consists of screening the psychics and verifying their identities so that users can get the most accurate service. Navigating the website is a straightforward thing, and it’s one of the simplest ones, especially for beginners.

Features

How to choose your tarot reader?

The ratings, the reviews, the experience, and the qualifications of the tarot readers are all transparently shown on the reader’s profile, so choosing one based on these things is an easy thing. Reading this info will help you decide if you should contact this reader or not. You can see if the reader is online at the moment, and if it’s not, you can easily schedule an appointment.

Communication Ways

Always available, you can reach out to a tarot reader at any time via:

Phone

Online chat

Email

Prices and offers

You can find tarot readers that offer their services for $0.99, which, to be honest, is a very cost-efficient price. Each reading starts with the first minute being free of charge, but this platform has an introductory offer. You can also select a reading package. You can select 15 minutes for $14.99, 10 minutes for $9.99, and an email reading for $4.99.

Pros

Affordable prices

Accurate readers

Introductory offer

Easily reachable support

Cons

No mobile app

Why do users recommend PsychicOz?

PsychicOz offers the services of the best tarot readers for very affordable prices. This website has an introductory offer and packages that get you the services for an even lower price which is truly amazing.

Experts For Accurate Tarot Deck Readings: Beginners Guide

Types Of Tarot Card Readings

As a beginner, you should know several types of card readings and services. Each website or platform provides some of them. Unfortunately, it omits others, so that’s definitely something you want to look into when picking an online card reading service. The most commonly used spreads are the “love” spread, “Spiritual” spread,” “career path” spread, “three-card” spread, and the “Celtic cross” spread.

These different spreads focus on a particular topic, and psychics use them based on the nature of your problem or which spread it calls for. Love spreads are used when you have related questions or want to learn more about current or future relationships. Spiritual spreads are used if your situation or problem is literally out of this world or spiritual nature.

The career path spread is used for questions concerning career choices and sorts. Three-card spreads are just what they sound like, three card readings for quick yet accurate answers to questions or problems. Finally, Celtic cross spreads give accurate answers to detailed or specific questions.

Before You Get A Reading

While you can simply go online, book an appointment and get a reading a few hours later, that isn’t the recommended process. If you want the benefits from the experience and your reading, that is.

Before you get a reading, you will have to prepare yourself mentally and spiritually. It helps to also analyze yourself and prioritize the questions you have on your mind. You also want to work on how you phrase your questions. Experts strongly recommend asking yes or no questions because they are very limiting.

Tarot cards reveal secret truths and paths we can’t yet see. Thus limiting them to yes or no answers is the last thing you want to do. Instead, ask open-ended questions. That way, you actually learn something new about yourself or your situation. Aside from close-ended questions, there are still some questions you want to avoid asking.

First of all, you should avoid asking questions you are not sure you want to know the answer to. That only leads to intense depression and stress which could be easily avoided. You also want to refrain from asking about when and how you will die, which is a common rookie mistake. Tarot cards are not very accurate in predicting death. They can only predict an imminent illness or tragedy.

Steps Taken to Make This List

One of the popular reasons people are so skeptical about using online tarot reading services is the numerous scams and poor service quality in the industry. However, like with online card readers, some are frauds looking to make a quick buck, and others are legit.

Thus, we can’t completely rule out online card reading services. Therefore, we had to pull out all the stops for this list and be as thorough as possible to avoid the numerous scam services on the market. Here are a few steps we took to get our top picks for this list.

Listed Potential Websites

Like any top 5 list, we first started with several possible services and websites. To be as thorough as possible, we decided to get our list of potentials from several sources. We got a couple of recommendations from expert card users, online forums and communities, online surveys, and other articles and online reviews.

It was to avoid wasting time on services with terrible reputations and go with some of the best services in the market right off the bat. With our list of potentials ready, we began making cuts and adding a few new websites upon further research.

Checked Out Customer Testimonials and Reviews

Next, we decided to do some future reading by analyzing people’s experiences with our potential websites in the past. The exercise was to know what kind of experiences we can expect.

Then, we checked out different review platforms and websites with online reviews. We also decided to look at a few testimonials on the official websites of our potential picks, if there were any available.

Finally, we removed websites with more negative reviews than positive ones and cut out the rest. But, of course, we didn’t stop there. We then checked the ratio of positives to negatives and picked the ones with the best ratios.

Tested Remaining Websites

After making cuts using online reviews, we decided to go into the field and test the products we had left. For websites that offer several services, we went for a couple of their most-used services to get an idea of what the website had to offer.

We also looked at each website’s policies and offers. While enticing deals like discounts and more were not exactly our focus points, they were surely desirable bonuses. We then proceeded to cut off websites with the worst services, at least in our opinion.

Made Final Comparisons and Cuts

With the above steps, we had a bit more than we expected, so we decided to have a little showdown amongst our finalists and make thorough comparisons. We made some good old-fashioned pros and cons lists for our comparisons.

Online Vs. Offline Card Reading Services

One issue a lot of tarot card users can’t seem to decide on is whether to go with online card reading services or offline ones. In most cases, it’s all about your personal preferences and the kind of situation you find yourself in. However, there is no denying that online card reading services have come a long way.

They can easily be a better choice for you than offline card reading services. Many people out there believe online services provide lower quality and accuracy. However, this is necessarily true. Sure there are a lot of scam websites out there.

However, much like the ones on our list, some truly legit websites are available to give you good value for your money. The many advantages you will enjoy with a reliable website will be enough to get you hooked. Using an online service would mean you can get a card reading from literally anywhere in the world. This can be especially handy when there aren’t any readers in your area.

Also, with online services, you can conduct more research and check out online reviews to see what kind of experiences others have had in the past. Finally, let’s not forget that online services provide better privacy protection. It is no secret that tarot card readers know way too much about their clients; thus, you cannot be too careful about privacy.

FAQs Regarding Tarot Reading For Future Predictions

When it comes to getting a card reading, we cannot stress how important your questions are and how they determine your overall experience. Even with a great website, asking the wrong questions would leave you wasting your money.

Earlier in our beginner’s guide, we talked about the questions you want to avoid when getting a reading.

They sure left you wondering, “What questions can I ask then.” So, relax, be at ease and let us help you out. In this section, we will be looking at common questions people ask when getting a tarot card reading.

#1. What Can Tarot Cards Be Used For?

Tarot can be used to get clarity about what might happen next or get an insight about oneself, and it can be used for self-development purposes as well. It provides a roadmap, guidance, or, you can say, hope.

#2. Are Tarot Cards Dangerous?

Not really! Even though they are prohibited in some religions, the cards can only act as an indicator. It won’t necessarily predict your future. However, if you get obsessed with the cards and do everything as per the predictions can become dangerous.

Especially if the reader is manipulative or fake, he can mislead you to cause you harm. Reading given by an unethical or inexperienced reader can be detrimental.

#3. What Are Some Examples of Relationship Questions?

Relationships are undoubtedly tricky, and it’s quite easy to have doubts about them. So, it is no surprise that questions about relationships remain one of the most frequently asked questions when getting a reading.

Fortunately, they are well in the wheelhouse of any qualified card reader, and the answers are often accurate.

Examples of common questions people ask concerning relationships when getting a card reading include:

How can I get over my ex?

What happens if I get back into a relationship with my ex?

What do I not know about my current relationship?

Do I need to split up with my partner?

#4. What Are Some Examples of Career Questions?

Another set of common questions people ask their card readers is based on their careers, and frankly, we can understand why. With the absurd amount of paranoia that comes with picking a career path and purpose in life, many card users turn to their trusty readers for some guidance.

Such career-based questions include:

How do I find the right career path for me?

How do I get a promotion in my current job?

Why can’t I achieve my full potential?

How do I know I have found the right career for me?

How do I solve a current problem in my workplace?

#5. What Are Some Examples of Questions Related to Friends and Family?

Another set of frequently asked questions is, of course, on friends and family, and no doubt you have some questions on this topic you’d like to ask a reader.

Frequently asked questions about family include:

Why can’t I get along with my family?

How can I be a better person to my family?

What are my friends hiding from me?

Do my friends secretly hate me?

How can I be a better friend?

What family secrets do I not know about?

How can I fix broken relationships with my friends and family?

What do my friends think of me?

What’s in the future for my current friendships?

#6. What Are Some Example Questions About Life?

Lastly, some of the most frequent questions users ask tarot readers are based on life. Some of such questions include:

How do I find happiness again?

How do I overcome my fear?

What is the upside of my current situation?

How can I be a better person?

What can I learn from my past mistakes?

What is holding me back in life?

What do I not know about myself?

Where will I be in the near or distant future?

What is the best thing about me?

Conclusion:

Getting an online tarot card reading from the comforts of your home can certainly be very convenient for anyone, except that is not always the case. The online industry has gotten a lot of stereotypes over the years, and for a good reason.

Unfortunately, thousands of people fall victim to fraudulent websites every day. So, we decided to list down some of the few good ones out there so you can avoid getting scammed instead of getting a helpful reading.