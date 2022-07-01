Numerologist Reviewed

Numerologist is an online service that helps consumers learn about their personality and future with the use of numbers. With over 2 million customers, this platform has many purchase options that give them the knowledge they need.

What is Numerologist?

People have sought answers from the universe since the beginning of time. They naturally want to learn more about themselves, what the future has in store, or what they should do about a problem they’re facing. These answers come in many forms, but one of the ways that repeatedly comes up is numerology, or the study of numbers in an individual’s life.

While some people see numerology as a pseudoscience, others believe that it allows them to hear about the world and anyone around them. With the Numerologist reading, consumers have an opportunity to see what numerology holds in store for them. More specifically, they’ll learn about four different changes that they need to make in their life to see definitive improvements. With a clear understanding of what these numbers mean, consumers can learn a multitude of details about the proper direction for themselves and how their personality plays a role.

Many people – about 2 million, to be exact – already have put their faith in Numerologist because their readings offer the most accurate insights of any of the platforms currently available. They strive to explain the energies that users have to look out for each week, helping them to avoid the potential bumps in the road that come along. To ensure that everyone has a positive experience, the creators only hire higher industry experts, which means that each person has already spend decades utilizing their gifts.

How to Learn the Answers Numerologist Offers

First, users start on the main page of the Numerologist website, which asks for their first name and date of birth. With this information, users will be taken to a brief audio analysis of the numbers that arise for them. This brief video includes the influence that numbers like their Life Path Number and Expression number.

As the digits are combined, the algorithm narrows it down to a single digit. The video of the user’s results continues, describing the characteristics of that particular number. They will have to pause in the middle of the reading to enter their full name at birth and their gender to get the free Expression reading. To obtain the Soul Urge number, users will need to include their email address and current marital state.

The content provided to consumers for free gives them a taste of what they can get with the paid content. Users are able to get a free personalized reading whenever they want when they sign up for the Growth Portal, which is exclusive to subscribers.

Purchasing Access to a Numerologist Personalized Reading

Ordinarily, consumers would have to pay $29.99 for all of the content provided by Numerologist. However, the website currently has a discount that knocks down the price to $7 per report. It is delivered as a PDF file to users, and they have up to 1 year to request a refund if their content doesn’t offer what the user hopes for.

Becoming a member of the Numerologist’s services gives consumers access to numerology reports in a unique way. The key to reaping the benefits is to get involved in the community, giving them access to daily deals, invitations, and cosmic news that isn’t offered to the average customer. While the report is initially free, users will have the option to delve deeper with the Personalized Numerology Reading for $7 or by connecting with one of the psychics. The first 3 minutes of a new session is free.

Other Products from Numerologist

Though the creators at Numerologist lead with the Personality Decoder reading, that is hardly the only option that consumers have. With the Daily Numeroscope, users get access to their own lucky color, ruling planet, daily number, angel message, and a crystal reading for $27 monthly. Users can pay the same price each month to get access to the Monthly Astrology Forecast, which is a personalized report that uses the customer’s birth chart to determine planetary influences and transits that can determine any changes they need to make in their routine.

Then, there’s the Deluxe Numerology Report, which provides over 60 pages of detailed readings that are specific to the user’s name and date of birth. This report is available for $77. The Cosmic Collection is available for the same price, offering a personalized astrology report with 3 additional reports for nothing extra.

In the Annual Numerology Forecast, users get over 50 pages of predictions of what the next year will bring, based on numerological evaluation. This report is available for $39.99.

The biggest package offered by Numerologist is Manifesting with Numbers. This collection starts with 16 separate videos that include audio mp3s, transcripts, and more. There are also activation rituals and 4 bonuses that aren’t offered with any other pages.

By far, the longest report is the 2022 Prosperity Planner. Even though the year is already half-over, there is still plenty of support that users can get from the 198-page report. Plus, like the Manifesting with Numbers package, users will get access to four bonus reports that are exclusive to this report.

If the user wants to cancel a trial or get their money back, they will need to get their receipt number and reach out to the customer service team at support@numberlogist.com.

Summary

Numerologist offers answers in the most unique way, guiding consumers with their own name and birth date to determine their place in the universe. There are reports for almost any kind of answer, though customers can learn a lot by just starting with the free report. More detailed answers are available with one of the paid reports, and customers even have the ability to subscribe for daily and monthly answers.

RELATED PRODUCTS: