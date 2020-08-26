NOTICE TO CREDITORS-ESTATE OF JOHN D. BABCOCK

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN RE. THE ESTATE OF JOHN D. BABCOCK, Deceased

The Claiming Successor named below, as defined in RCW 11.62.005, is personally entitled to full payment or delivery of all property claimed on behalf, and with the written authority, of all other claiming Successors. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Claiming Successor at the address stated below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Claiming Successor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)©; or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against all assets of the Decedent. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: August 26, 2020

Claiming Successor: James L. Flynn

2404 Galloway St. SE

Olympia, WA 98501

(360) 943-7934

IDX-907018

August 26, September 2, 9, 2020