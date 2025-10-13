NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause No. 25-4-00377-08

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR COWLITZ COUNTY

IN PROBATE

In the Matter of the Estate of CHRISTOPHER M. GIBSON, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented with the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedents.

DATE of first publication: October 13, 2025

DATE of filing: October 15, 2025

MICHAEL R. GIBSON

Personal Representative

c/o P.O. Box 600

Castle Rock, WA 98611

CHRIS ROUBICEK

WSBA #11667

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 600 Castle Rock, WA 98611

IDX-1020998

October 13, 20, 27, 2025