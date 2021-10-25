53°F
NOTICE-The Packard Apartments, LLC

The Packard Apartments, LLC, Ken Rody, 78019 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98408, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Packard Apartments, is located at 7431 Pacific Ave in Tacoma in Pierce County. This project involves 1.14 acres of soil disturbance for Residential construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Thea Foss . Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater; Washington State Department of Ecology; P.O. Box 4769, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

October 25, November 1, 2021

