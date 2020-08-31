NOTICE-Public Auction

Property Sales

NOTICE

Puyallup – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 9/8/20 at 10 AM – 1978 KIT 44 X 24 manufactured home VIN: RD52DS6574, Sans Souci ME #123, 11503 124th St Ct E (253) 845-2022

August 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 2020

