NOTICE
Puyallup – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – 9/8/20 at 10 AM – 1978 KIT 44 X 24 manufactured home VIN: RD52DS6574, Sans Souci ME #123, 11503 124th St Ct E (253) 845-2022
IDX-906938
August 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 2020
NOTICE-Public Auction
