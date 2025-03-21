Notice of Trustee’s Sale Griffin #05232

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF COMMERCIAL LOAN

Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington,

Chapter 61.24 RCW

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on the 25th day of April, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the second floor entry plaza outside Pierce County Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Ave South, City of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the county of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN.

EXCEPT THE NORTH 30 FEET CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY QUIT CLAIM DEED RECORDED NOVEMBER 29, 1973 UNDER RECORDING NO. 2530406. SAID INSTRUMENT IS FOR THE PURPOSE OF ANNULLING, VOIDING AND REPLACING THAT CERTAIN INCORRECT DEDICATION DEED DATED FEBRUARY 28, 1973 AND RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2489628.

ALSO, EXCEPT THE EAST 30 FEET CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY QUIT CLAIM DEED RECORDED MARCH 9, 1973 UNDER RECORDING NO. 2489626.

ALSO, EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED RECORDED SEPTEMBER 23, 2002 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200209230918.

ALSO, EXCEPT THAT PORTION CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY BY STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED RECORDED FEBRUARY 25, 2005 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200502250703, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED RECORDED FEBRUARY 8, 2008 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200802080079, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF STATUTORY WARRANTY DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 16, 2004 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200412160412.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL ID: 0319124105

Commonly known as 12324 Canyon Rd. E, Puyallup, WA 98373 (the “Real Property”) which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2020, and recorded under Auditor’s No. 202012081069, records of Pierce County, State of Washington from Canyon Developers, LLC, as Grantor and First American, as Trustee, to secure an obligation (the “Obligation”) in favor of Michael C. Griffin, the Beneficiary. By that certain Appointment of Successor Trustee dated December 13, 2024, recorded December 17, 2024, under Auditor’s No. 202412170075, records of Pierce County, State of Washington, the Beneficiary has appointed Fenix Law, P.S. as successor trustee.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the Obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears or for which performance is now past due:

Principal due in full on January 21, 2025: $558,695.99

Interest (Per diem is $183.68): $9,367.72

Accrued Interest (6% thru 12/1/24):

$35,998.50

Late/Collection/Other Fees: $10,214.97

Attorney’s Fees: $15,226.43

Posting/Service Fees : $200.00

Recording Fees: $31.00

BPO: Reserved

Property Preservation: Reserved

Subtotal $629,734.61

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $558,695.99 together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 30th day of November, 2020, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as they are provided by statute.

V.

The above described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 25th day of April, 2025. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 14th day of April, 2025 (11 days before the sale), the default as set forth in paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 14th day of April, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Canyon Developers, LLC

23224 94th Ave S

Kent, WA 98031

Canyon Developers LLC

12324 Canyon Rd E Puyallup, WA 98373

by both first class and certified mail on the 20th day of December, 2024, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on the 22nd day of December, 2024, the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served with said written notice of default and/or written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

Notice to Occupants or Tenants:

The foreclosure process has begun on this property, which may affect your right to continue to live in this property. Ninety days or more after the date of this notice, this property may be sold at foreclosure. If you are renting this property, the new property owner may either give you a new rental agreement or provide you with a sixty-day. Notice to vacate the property. You may wish to contact a lawyer or your local legal aid or housing counseling agency to discuss any rights that you may have. XI.

Notice to Guarantors:

The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust. In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and cost.

The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the Grantor in order to avoid the Trustee’s Sale. The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale. Any action to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt (subject to such longer periods as are provided in RCW 61.24). DATED this 21st day of January, 2025.

FENIX LAW, P.S. CHAD E. AHRENS, WSBA #36149

Successor Trustee

Tel: (253) 356-7156 IDX-1010454

March 21, April 11, 2025