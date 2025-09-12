In Re: Maxim Toderenciuc

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 RCW

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on October 10, 2025, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Outside the Second Floor Entrance of the Pierce County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

LOT 30, BLACKSTONE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED FEBRUARY 17, 2004 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200402175004, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF PUYALLUP, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Also, more accurately described as:

Lot 30, Blackstone I, according to the plat thereof recorded under Recording No. 200402175004, records of Pierce County, Washington.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated December 6, 2022, recorded December 12, 2022, under Auditor’s File No. 202212120118, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Maxim I. Toderenciuc, married, as his separate estate, as Grantor, to Trustee Services Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Washington State Employees Credit Union, as Beneficiary.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Default other than failure to make monthly payments: None that Beneficiary is aware of at this time.

Failure to pay when due the following amounts, which are now in arrears:

Monthly Payments:

13 at $1,115.21 each from May 1, 2024 to May 1, 2025 $14,497.73

Late Charges: $669.13

TOTAL MONTHLY PAYMENTS, LATE CHARGES AND FEES: $15,166.86

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal $135,881.09, together with interest from April 24, 2024, as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on October 10, 2025. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by September 29, 2025 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before September 29, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after September 29, 2025 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantors or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Maxim Toderenciuc

1925 32nd Avenue CT SW

Puyallup, WA 98373

by both first-class and certified mail on February 25, 2025, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were provided with said written notice of default as the written notice of default was posted on March 5, 2025, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the Deed of Trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the Deed of Trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED: May 6, 2025.

Tony Kullen, as attorney in fact for Michelle M. Bertolino, Successor Trustee

Address: 121 SW Morrison Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: 503-228-6044

Washington Contact Address:

c/o Joseph T. Hunt,

Meridian Family Law 901 5th Avenue, Suite 2800A

Seattle, WA 98164

Telephone: (206) 859-6800

STATE OF OREGON )

) ss.

County of Multnomah )

On this day personally appeared before me Tont Kullen, as attorney in fact for Michelle M. Bertolino, to me known to be the individual described in and who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that she signed the same as her voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 6th day ofMay, 2025.

Erin P. Clark

Notary Public for Oregon

Address for Service of Process:

Michelle M. Bertolino

c/o Joseph T. Hunt, Meridian Family Law 901 5th Avenue, Suite 2800A

Seattle, WA 98164

Telephone: (206) 859-6800

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Notice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this amended Notice of Trustee Sale.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: 1-877-894-HOME (4663) Website:

www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: 1-800-569-4287 Website: www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: 1-800-606-4819 Website: www.nwjustice.org/what-clear

IDX-1018774

September 12, October 3, 2025