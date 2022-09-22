NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETINGS-2023 Preliminary Budget

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETINGS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold special meeting budget study sessions on October 3, October 10, October 17, October 24, and October 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to review the 2023 Preliminary Budget.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Call-in information will be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. WWW.CITYOFFIRCREST.NET

Contact 253-564-8901

September 22, 2022