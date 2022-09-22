NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING-Mildred Property Development Project

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold special meeting study session on September 27, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the Mildred Property Development Project

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time when called upon. Please visit WWW.CITYOFFIRCREST.NET for the agenda.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or jwestman@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-963378

September 22, 2022