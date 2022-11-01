NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING-CITY OF TACOMA

CITY OF TACOMA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2023-2024 TACOMA PUBLIC

UTILITIES BIENNIUM BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma Public Utility Preliminary Biennium Budget for fiscal years 2023 2024 has been placed on file with the City Clerk and is available for inspection at the Customer Support Center in the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220.

The public is encouraged to attend the budget hearings on Tuesday, November 1, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and provide written or verbal testimony on any provision of the proposed budget. Written testimony may be sent to 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, or cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org.

Please contact Utilities Budget Manager Ebony Peebles at (253) 502-8559 should you have any questions.

