NOTICE-modify existing telecommunications antennas

NOTICE

T-Mobile intends to modify existing telecommunications antennas/equipment collocated on a water tank located at an address 15811 22nd Avenue E, Spanaway, Pierce County, WA 98387 (N 47° 06’ 44.9”, W 122° 23’ 41.5”). The project will also entail updates/replacements of support equipment located within the associated compound area. T-Mobile is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attn: Ms. Andrea McCool at 9550 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. Impact7G #368).

IDX-917681

January 14, 2021