NOTICE-MLK Mixed-Use

NOTICE

ADG MLK, LLC, Jag Basra, PO Box 2127 Kirkland, WA 98083, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, MLK Mixed-Use, is located at 1023 Martin Luther King Jr Way in Tacoma in Pierce County. This project involves 1.875 acres of soil disturbance for Residential, Commercial, and Utilities construction activities. All discharges and runoff go to groundwater or to the Thea Foss Waterway. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-953222

April 25, May 2, 2022