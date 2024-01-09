NOTICE
MEETING CANCELLATION
Greater Tacoma Regional
Convention Center
Public Facilities District Board of Directors Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors quarterly meeting scheduled on Thursday, January 18, 2024, has been cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Agenda and minutes for the meetings can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc. Notices can be found at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.
/s/Adam Cook
Director, Tacoma Venues& Events
IDX-989822
January 9, 2024