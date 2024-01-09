NOTICE

MEETING CANCELLATION

Greater Tacoma Regional

Convention Center

Public Facilities District Board of Directors Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors quarterly meeting scheduled on Thursday, January 18, 2024, has been cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Agenda and minutes for the meetings can be found at www.cityoftacoma.org/cbc. Notices can be found at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/notices.

/s/Adam Cook

Director, Tacoma Venues& Events

IDX-989822

January 9, 2024