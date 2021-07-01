Notice-DURANGO 6.7 small cell project

Notice

Notice of proposed DURANGO 6.7 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate two small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 6 is located on the south side of S 12th Street, east of S Cedar Street. Node 7 is located on the west side of S Verde Street, south of S 11th Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact pturner@tilsontech.com.

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021