NOTICE-DISSOLUTION OF KLEEBERGER HOLDINGS, INC.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF KLEEBERGER HOLDINGS, INC.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to RCW 23B.14.030(3) that KLEEBERGER Holdings, Inc., a Washington corporation (the “Corporation”), filed Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State on December 23, 2020, to dissolve the Corporation, effective as of the date of filing. Any person having a claim against the Corporation is requested to present the claim in accordance with the terms in this notice. All claims against the Corporation must be submitted in writing to the Corporation at the following address: KLEEBERGER Holdings, Inc., 2212 Alder St NE, Tacoma, WA 98422, attention: Terry M. Kleeberger, President. All claims must include (i) the name and address of the claimant, (ii) the basis for the claim, (iii) the date(s) of occurrence of the event(s) on which the claim is based, and (iv) copies of any documents on which the claim is based. Claims against the Corporation will be barred in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 23B.14 RCW, if not timely asserted. Dates of publication in the Tacoma Daily Index: January 14, 2021, January 21, 2021 and January 28, 2021.

IDX-917586