NOTICE-Department of Transportation (WSDOT)

NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation

(WSDOT) is acquiring property and/or property rights owned by for the SR 167 SR 5 VICINITY TO SR 161 VICINITY. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the right of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected.

The final action at which the State as condemnor will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday August 30, 2023 by teleconference.

The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, P.O. Box 47440, Olympia, WA 98504-7440, prior to the meeting.

Assessed Owner:

Steven E. & Cheryl R. Kindel 4519 Freeman RD E

Puyallup, WA 98371-2447

Property Address:

4601 Freeman RD E

Puyallup, WA 98371

Tax Parcel:

0420174072

Brief Legal description:

PTN SEC 17 TWP 20N RGE 4E NW QTR SE QTR SE QTR, PIERCE COUNTY

IDX-982278

August 15, 22, 2023