NOS: 21-7-00622-6 SEA-NOTICE OF HEARING

NOS: 21-7-00622-6 SEA

21-7-00623-4 SEA

21-7-00624-2 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



THE COUNTY OF KING,

JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

ANDRU PRODIGY HEYWARD

DOB: 02/09/2018

ANIKA NATHENIELE-WISDOM HEYWARD, A/K/A BABY GIRL 2 HEYWARD

DOB: 05/12/2019

APPRAISE ANIYAH-POWER HEYWARD, A/K/A BABY GIRL 1 HEYWARD

DOB: 05/12/2019

TO: * Mother, Precious Quanisha Alexander; Father, Andrew Nathan Heyward, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the children and to All Whom It May Concern:

On September 15, 2021, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named children, whose parents are *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on December 6, 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said children. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling

(253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #5467236866.

DATED this Friday, October 8, 2021

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: KAB, Deputy Clerk

IDX-940246

October 12, 19, 26, 2021