NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In The Trust Administration for the Estate of:

GEORGE GREGORY AGUILLON,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE ROBIN AGUILLON is the Successor Trustee of the Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Successor Trustee’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below. The claim must be presented by the later of thirty (30) days after this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) and RCW 11.42.030 is mailed/served or four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

SIGNED this 16th day of October 2025.

/s/ Dawn M. Keller

Attorney for Successor Trustee,

Robin Aguillon

Address for Claims:

INDIGO LAW, PLLC

Dawn M. Keller, Esq.

23219 151st Pl SE

Monroe, WA 98272

IDX-1021399

October 20, 27, November 3, 2025