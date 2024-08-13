NO:24-4-00812-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

JOSE RAFAEL VILLALOBOS., Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 13, 2024

Personal Representative: Casandra Villalobos Attorney for Personal Representative: J. Paul Ferman

Address for Mailing or Service: c/o J. Paul Ferman

HALL & WEST, P.S.

2135 6th St., Ste. 101

Bremerton, WA 98312

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Cause Number:

KITSAP COUNTY 24-4-00812-18

/s/ Casandra Villalobos, Administrator

Presented By:

By /s/ J. Paul Ferman, WSBA #49569

HALL & WEST, P.S.

Attorneys for Administrator

2135 6th St., Ste. 101

Bremerton, WA 98312-3957

(360) 373-9515

IDX-1000812

August 13, 20, 27, 2024