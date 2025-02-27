No. PUY-CV-PR-2024-0165

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COURT OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

In The Estate of:

DANIELLE ISADORE,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed TATYANA DELINA ISADORE as Administrator of Decedent’s Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (1) before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (2) in the manner provided in Puyallup Tribal Codes 8.04.340, by (a) filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (b) by serving on or mailing to the Administrator’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below. The claim must be presented by the later of thirty (30) days after this Notice as provided in Puyallup Tribal Codes 8.04.340 is mailed/served or three (3) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in Puyallup Tribal Codes. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

SIGNED this 26th day of February 2025.

/s/ Dawn M. Keller, WSBA# 58336, PTB# 518

Attorney for Administrator

Address for Claims:

INDIGO LAW, PLLC

Dawn M. Keller, Esq.

23219 151st Pl SE

Monroe, WA 98272

IDX-1009807

February 27, March 6, 13, 2025