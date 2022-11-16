No.: PUY-CV-PR-2022-0062

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COURTS OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

In Re the Estate of:

GEORGE KLABER MCCLOUD

DOB: 05/03/1982

Deceased.

KAYLA K. MCCLOUD,

Petitioner.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Kayla McCloud as Administrator of Decedent’s Estate. (1) The Decedent is George McCloud, 2245 E. Division Ln., Tacoma, WA 98404, who died on April 1, 2022. (2) All persons having claims against the estate are required to present such claims in writing, with proper vouchers, to the administrator of the estate, at the stated address, within 90 days after notice is given in the manner provided in PTC 8.04.340 by (a) serving on or mailing to the Administrator’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address indicated below, or (b) mailing/serving the Administrator’s attorney 90 days after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

SIGNED this 14th day of November 2022.

/S/ Dawn M. Trott-Keller Dawn M. Trott-Keller

Attorney for Administrator

Address for Claims:

INDIGO LAW, PLLC

Dawn M. Trott-Keller, Esq.

23219 151st Pl SE Monroe, WA 98272

IDX-966868

November 16, 23, 30, 2022