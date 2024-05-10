No. PUY-CV-DISS-2023-0104

Summons by Publication

(SMPB)

IN THE COURTS OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

MARIA ANN HATTEN

Petitioner/s:

SHANNON DELAUN HATTEN JR

And Respondent/s:

Summons Served by Publication

To: Shannon Delaun Hatten JR

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Dissolution of Marriage

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 20 days of the date this Summons is published: May 10, 2024. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

. No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

. The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form: Answer to Petition for Dissolution of Marriage

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

. The Puyallup Tribal Court website:

www.puyalluptribe-nsn.gov/member-services/tribal-

justice-safety/tribal- courts/forms/

. Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

. The Puyallup Tribal Court Clerkfs office.

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Puyallup Tribal Civil Procedure Code 4.08.100.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Tribal Court Clerk, Puyallup Tribal Court

1451 East 31st St Tacoma, WA 98404

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ Chris Van Vechten 5/8/24

Chris Van Vechten, WSBA #47320

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at:

705 S 9th St #206 Tacoma, WA 98405

Email: Chris@Soundlawyering.com

IDX-995994

5/10/24, 5/17/24, 5/24/24