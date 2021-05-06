NO. PUY-CS-FC-2021-0013

Summons in a civil action

And notice of hearing

IN THE PUYALLUP TRIBAL COURT

PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

WSFC Petitioner,

v.

Cassandra M. Hudson

Respondent,

The petitioner filed a child support (civil) action against you in the above named court. In order to defend yourself, you must file an answer by stating your defense in writing and filing it with the court and serving a copy on the petitioner within twenty (20) days after the day you received notice of this hearing.

If you fail to respond, a DEFAULT JUDGMENT may be entered against you without further notice to you. A default judgment is a judgment granted the Petitioner for what has been asked in the Petition.

This Summons in issued pursuant to Section 7.24.090(4.08.100) of the Puyallup Parental Responsibility Act.

NOTICE OF HEARING:

A hearing on the petition is set for June 16th, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Puyallup Tribal Court. To exercise an abundance of caution in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court-Administrator for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. You may contact the Court Administrator by calling 253-680-5585 or by emailing TribalCourtFiling@PuyallupTribe-nsn.gov

Dated May 3, 2021

Puyallup Tribal Court

1451 East 31st Street

Tacoma, Washington 98404

(253) 680-5585

IDX-926559

May 6, 13, 20, 2021