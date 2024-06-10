No.

NON-PROBATE NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of:

VIRGINIA R. KLEINDL,

Decedent.

Teresa E. Funk, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to creditors of the decedent above-named under RCW 11.42.020. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of the appointment and qualification of a Personal Representative in the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington or of any other person becoming a Notice Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as of 8:00 a.m. on the date of the filing of this Notice with the Clerk, no Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate had been appointed and qualified and no Cause Number regarding the decedent had been issued to any other Notice Agent by the Clerk of this Court under RCW 11.42.010.

Persons having claims against the decedent named above must, before the time the claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their Claims on the Notice Agent, if the Notice Agent is a resident of the State of Washington upon whom service of all papers may be made; the Non-Probate Resident Agent for the Notice Agent, if any or the attorney of record for the Notice Agent at the respective address in the State of Washington listed below, and file an executed copy of the Claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.42.030 or 11.42.050, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to all assets of the decedent that were subject to satisfaction of the decedent’s general liabilities immediately before the decedent’s death, regardless of whether those assets are or would be assets of the decedent’s probate estate or non-probate assets of the decedent.

Date of filing of this notice with the

Clerk of the Court June 6, 2024 Date of first publication

of this notice: June 10, 2024

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington this 5th day of June, 2024, at Tacoma, Washington, that the foregoing is true and accurate. /s/ Teresa E. Funk, Notice Agent 1703 12th Street SW Puyallup, WA 98371

/s/ Jeanne E. Betzendorfer, WSBA #14718

7350 Cirque Dr. W., Suite 102

University Place, WA 98498 Attorney for the Estate IDX-997550

June 10, 17, 24, 2024