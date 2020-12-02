Copyright Notice

No. LAM-19881030-CN

Copyright Notice: All rights reserved re Common Law Copyright of Trade-names/Trade-marks, LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, as well as any derivatives and variations in the spelling of said trade-names/trade-mark names, not excluding “Lester Antwan McCrary-Bey”, “Zhade Theomi McCrary”, “Amari Zion McCrary”, respectively by – Common Law Copyright©1988, 2001, and 2005, respectively by “Lester McCrary-Bey©. Said common law trade-names/trade-marks, LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, may neither be used, nor reproduced, neither in whole or in part, nor an any manor whatsoever, without prior express, written consent and acknowledgement of Lester Antwan of the family: McCrary-Bey©, as signified by the red-ink signature and seal; Lester Antwan of the family: McCrary-Bey©, herein after “Secured Party”.

With the intent of being contractually bound, any juristic person, as well as the agent of said juristic person, consents and agrees by this Copyright Notice that neither said juristic person, nor the agent of said juristic person shall display, nor otherwise use in any manner the common law trade-names/trade-marks, LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, nor the common law copyright described herein nor any derivative of, nor any variation in spelling of, LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, without the prior, express, written consent and acknowledgment of Secured Party, as signified by Secured Party’s signature.

Secured Party neither grants, nor implies, nor otherwise gives consent for any unauthorized use of LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, and all such authorized use is strictly prohibited. Secured Party is not now nor has ever been an accommodation party, nor a surety for the purported debtors, i.e. LESTER ANTWAN NTWAN MCCRARY© for any and every reason, purpose and cause whatsoever.

BE IT KNOWN that Common Law Copyright is claimed by Secured Party over, including but not restricted nor limited to all means of personal identifications of LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, defined as: fingerprints, footprints, palm prints, thumbprints, hand prints, toe prints, Birth Certificate Number, Social Security Number, STATE OF WASHINGTON Driver’s License Number, RNA materials, DNA materials, blood and blood fractions, biopsies, surgically removed tissue, body parts, organs, hair, teeth, nails, eggs, urine, faeces, excrement, other body fluids ad matter of any kind, breath samples, voice-print, retinal image and all other corporeal identification factors, and said factors physical counterparts, any and all body tissue of any kind, in any form, all records and record numbers, including the results, recorded or otherwise, of all and any tests performed on any materials relating to Debtor and information pertaining thereto, and any and all visual images, photographic or electronic, notwithstanding any and all claims to the contrary.

TERMS FOR CURING DEFAULT

Upon event of Default, as set forth above under “Default Terms”, irrespective of any and all of User’s former property and interest in property, described above in paragraph (2) in the possession of, as well as disposed by, Secured Party, as authorized above under “Default Terms”, User may cure User’s default only. The remainder of User’s said former property and interest property, formerly pledged as collateral that is neither in the possession of, nor otherwise disposed of by Secured Party within twenty (20) days if date of User’s default only by payment in full. User’s non-payment in full of all unauthorized-use fees itemized in invoice within said twenty (20) day period for curing defaults as set forth under “Terms for Curing Default” authorizes Secured Party’s immediate non-judicial strict foreclosure on any and all remaining former property and interest in property, formerly pledged as collateral by User now property of Secured Party which is not in the possession of nor otherwise disposed of by Secured Party upon expiration of said twenty (20) default-curing period.

TERMS OF STRICT FORECLOSURE:

User’s non-payment in full of all unauthorized-use fees itemized invoice within said twenty (20) day period for curing default as set forth above under “Terms for Curing Default” authorizes Secured Party’s immediate non-judicial strict foreclosure on any and all remaining property and interest in property formerly pledged as Collateral by User, now property of Secured Party, which is not in the possession of nor otherwise disposed of by, Secured Party, upon expiration of said twenty (20) day default-curing period. Ownership subject to common-law copyright and UCC Financing Statement and Security Agreement filed with the UCC filing office.

RECORD OWNER: Lester Antwan of the family: McCrary-Bey©, Autograph Common Law Copyright ©. Unauthorized use of any of “Lester Antwan McCrary-Bey”, “Zhade Theomi McCrary”, and Amari Zion McCrary”, and any variations thereof, incurs the same unauthorized use fees as those associated with LESTER ANTWAN MCCRARY©, ZHADE THEOMI MCCRARY©, and AMARI ZION MCCRARY©, as set forth above in paragraph (1) under Self-executing Contract/Security Agreement in Event of Unauthorized Use. IDX-914763

December 2, 9, 16, 2020