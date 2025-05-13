No fixes on horizon for crowding crisis in WA’s youth prisons

Problems with overcrowding have enveloped the Green Hill School juvenile detention center in Chehalis for nearly two years, leading to unsafe conditions for the minors incarcerated there and the staff tasked with overseeing them.
But Washington state lawmakers left Olympia last month without making substantial changes to address the crisis. The lack of progress was frustrating for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
While a new facility opening this year in Aberdeen could offer some relief, the failure to pass significant legislation on the issue means Green Hill is on track to continue housing dozens more people than it is designed to safely hold.
State Senate Human Services Committee Chair Claire Wilson, D-Federal Way said she “really felt disappointed for the young people that we let down.”
The crowding at Green Hill comes as juvenile crime has ballooned and state law has transitioned to send young adults convicted of crimes to youth detention instead of adult prison until they turn 25.
The facility, along with Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie, is one of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families’ two prisons for juvenile offenders.
Last year, the crowding crisis grew to the point that the state agency transferred 43 young men from Green Hill to an adult prison run by the state Department of Corrections and temporarily stopped taking in new people at the facility, a decision that drew staunch criticism and litigation.
For months, the population at Green Hill, which houses boys and men ages 17 to 25, has fluctuated between 220 and 240, despite a safe operational capacity of 180. Projections show that number rising another 100 by the end of 2026, according to Department of Children, Youth and Families Secretary Tana Senn.
Meanwhile, the agency’s assistant secretary for juvenile rehabilitation, Felice Upton, is no longer with the department, as of April 21. The circumstances of her departure were unclear. The agency declined to comment.
Upton also previously served as superintendent at Echo Glen.
Legislators this year earmarked money for increased security at Green Hill School and for operations at the smaller, new facility set to open next month in Grays Harbor County.
Lawmakers considered major policy changes this year to tackle the overcrowding. Two bills focused on different aspects of the issue passed the Senate before stalling in the House.
Senate Bill 5278 would have set new guidelines for transferring young people to adult prison or placing them there in the first place if youth facilities are above capacity.
Senate Bill 5296, sponsored by Wilson, would have tried to direct more youth away from detention in the first place. The measure would’ve required judges to specifically find, based on a “preponderance of the evidence,” that custody in juvenile rehabilitation was necessary because community-based placement would have been inadequate.
The bill also would have required court hearings to determine if people in youth prison should remain in custody, and expand eligibility for alternatives to incarceration.
“We seem to be very willing, if you will, to put money into a system to move our young people from JR into DOC, but not at all as willing to think about what it would take to keep young people from coming into the system in the first place,” Wilson said.
Wilson pushed to pass the two bills in tandem, as a package.
But while Senate Bill 5278, sponsored by Sen. John Braun, D-Centralia, had bipartisan support, the debate over Wilson’s proposal was fiercely partisan. Even a handful of House Democrats worried about the more lenient approach her bill offered.
In the end, Wilson’s legislation collapsed over these concerns, and Braun’s bill fell with it.
“There was a well-worked, bipartisan bill with a controversial bill, and to hold that bill hostage because you couldn’t get the votes in your own caucus for a controversial bill, it just seems wrong-headed or even mean-spirited, frankly,” said Braun, whose district includes Green Hill.
