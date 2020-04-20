NO. 98-4-00684-9

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY BY NEGOTIATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Guardianship of:

JACKIE RAY HAMMONS,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Commencement Bay Guardianship Services, the Guardian of the Person and Estate and Trustee of the Special Needs Trust of Jackie Hammons, will sell by negotiation the following described real property:

The East 55 feet of the West 150 feet of the South 120 feet of Block 93, Amended Map of Second School Land Addition to the City of Tacoma, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 7 of Plats at Page 79, records of the Pierce County Auditor;

Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

4809 North 19th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98406.

for a selling price in the sum of Four Hundred Nine Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($409,000.00) cash, to Janice Seelig, said sale to be confirmed after May 1, 2020.

Bids can be received at the offices of Robin H. Balsam P.S., 911 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405.

DATED this 16th day of April, 2020.

/s/ Robin H. Balsam ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

Attorney for Guardian/Trustee

911 South I Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

(253) 627-7800

IDX-896849

April 20, 2020