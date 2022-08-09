No. 96-2-04469-1
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)
Superior Court of Washington
for Pierce County
MICHAEL A ONEAL
MARY S ONEAL
Petitioner(s)
vs.
KIMBERLY DOTSON
Respondent(s)
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to:
MICHAEL A ONEAL and
MARY S ONEAL
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on September 16, 2022 9:00 AM
At Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 117, Tacoma, WA and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following.
* Regarding a motion for the following relief: Motion to Terminate DVPO
A copy of the petition, notice of hearing and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.
Dated 8/8/2022
/s/KIMBERLY DOTSON,
Petitioner
IDX-960570
August 9, 16, 23, 2022