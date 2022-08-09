No. 96-2-04469-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington

for Pierce County

MICHAEL A ONEAL

MARY S ONEAL

Petitioner(s)

vs.

KIMBERLY DOTSON

Respondent(s)

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to:

MICHAEL A ONEAL and

MARY S ONEAL

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on September 16, 2022 9:00 AM

At Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 117, Tacoma, WA and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following.

* Regarding a motion for the following relief: Motion to Terminate DVPO

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.

Dated 8/8/2022

/s/KIMBERLY DOTSON,

Petitioner

IDX-960570

August 9, 16, 23, 2022