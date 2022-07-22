No.: 95-2-08350-7SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

No.: 95-2-08350-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (SMPB)

HEARINGS ARE CONDUCTED BY ZOOM To participate in the hearing, please Refer to ZOOM instruction sheet attached to and incorporated into this temporary order.

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

DARLENE PEARSON

Petitioner(s).

vs.

VAN R PULFREY

Respondent(s)

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to: DARLENE PEARSON

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on September 30, 2022 9:00 AM, At Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 117 Tacoma Wa.

and respond to the petition alleging an act of domestic violence pursuant to the provisions of the Domestic Violence Protection Act, Chapter 26.50 RCW. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order)

[ ] You are restrained from causing petitioner or any of the minor children residing with petitioner any physical harm, bodily injury, assault including sexual assault, and from molesting, harassing, threatening, or stalking the same.

[ ] You are restrained from coming near or having any contact whatsoever with the parties, in person or through others, direct or indirectly.

[ ] You are further restrained from entering the petitioner’s residence, school or place of employment.

[ ] Other;

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and ex parte order for protection has been filed with the clerk of this court.

DATED /s/Van Pulfrey

Respondent

IDX-959275

July 22, 29, August 5, 12, 2022