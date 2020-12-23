No. 714475

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PIERCE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

STATE OF WASHINGTON

TODD BARNES,

Plaintiff,

v. INDY EXPRESS FAST FREIGHT, INC.;

JAMES TERRY,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO JAMES TERRY, Defendant:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this Summons; to wit sixty (60) days after December 23, 2020 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court and answer the Complaint of Plaintiff, Todd Barnes and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff, Dellwo, Roberts & Scanlon, P.S., at their office address stated below, and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks to recover the sum of $4,735.50 plus interest at the rate of 12% per annum from March 31, 2020, a reasonable attorney fee in the sum of $400.00 and Plaintiff’s taxable costs and disbursements based upon a Promissory Note dated January 6, 2020 which was personally guaranteed by the Defendant.

DATED this 15th day of December, 2020. DELLWO, ROBERTS & SCANLON, P.S.

/s/Robert C. Scanlon, WSBA #07493

Attorneys for Plaintiff

West 1124 Riverside, Suite 310

Spokane, Washington 99201-1109

Tel: (509) 624-4291

