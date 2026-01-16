No. 26-4-00532-7 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of WILLIAM V. MENDES,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: JANUARY 16, 2026

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: ALIDA M. MACCRACKEN

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: /s/ Jeannie Osgood Eric W. Stoll, WSBA #33188

Jeannie Osgood, WSBA #27551

ADDRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE: c/o THE STOLL GROUP

2208 NW Market St, Ste 500

Seattle, WA 98107

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT Case No. 26-4-00532-7 SEA

IDX-1025262

January 16, 23, 30, 2026