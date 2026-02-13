NO. 26-4-00210-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of
MICHAEL J. MOSTROM,
Deceased.
The person named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative, or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, or except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. Personal Representative: MICHAEL J. MOSTROM, Jr.
2631 MT MCKINLEY CT
PUYALLUP, WA 98374 Date of Filing of Copy of Notice
to Creditors with Clerk of Court:
February 5, 2026. Date of First Publication:
February 13, 2026
By Counsel
/s/ Bradley E. Gearheard Bradley E. Gearheard
#WSBA 20146
1206 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-6620
IDX1026224
February 13, 20, 27, 2026