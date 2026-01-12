NO: 25-7-02205-4 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

ALIZAE RYANNE CRAMER

DOB: 05/10/2020

TO: *Alleged Father, Christopher Ross Barnard; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On October 17, 2025 , a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Kyla Joann Cramer; Alleged Father, Jared Matthew Bruce; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:30 AM , at Maleng Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #834 8585 4635.

DATED Thursday, December 18, 2025

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: A.W, Deputy Clerk

IDX-1024981

January 12, 20, 26, 2026