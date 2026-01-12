NO: 25-7-02205-4 KNT
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR
THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT
IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:
ALIZAE RYANNE CRAMER
DOB: 05/10/2020
TO: *Alleged Father, Christopher Ross Barnard; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:
On October 17, 2025 , a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Kyla Joann Cramer; Alleged Father, Jared Matthew Bruce; *.
[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]
Said Petition will be heard on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:30 AM , at Maleng Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #834 8585 4635.
DATED Thursday, December 18, 2025
CATHERINE CORNWALL
KING COUNTY
SUPERIOR COURT CLERK
BY: A.W, Deputy Clerk
IDX-1024981
January 12, 20, 26, 2026