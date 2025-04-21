NO: 25-7-00202-9 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

INAYA Y. MCCLAIN

DOB: 12/10/2023

TO: *Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On January 27, 2025 , a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Sharaya McClain; Alleged Father, Mohammad Abatankwari; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8:30 am , at Maleng Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #8348 585 4635.

DATED Thursday, April 10, 2025

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AW, Deputy Clerk

IDX-1012287

April 21, 28, May 5, 2025