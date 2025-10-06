NO.25-5-00460-7

AMENDED SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING

RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT/CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Interest of: OLIVIA ANN KISNER,

Adoptee

A Person under the Age of Eighteen

TO: ERIC MICHAEL BURNET AND JOHN DOE, birth father of OLIVIA ANN KISNER, DOB: 05/03/2020 in Puyallup, Washington; OLIVIA ANN KISNER born to AUTUMN ORCELIA KISNER, birth mother; AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD:

You must respond to the Petition by serving your defense along with a copy of your Notice of Appearance upon the attorney at the address below within thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the attorney at the address below you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

You have a right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You have a right to file a claim of paternity regarding the child. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under Chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship filed herein is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to Chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

The Court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. in Pierce County Superior Court at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, 5501 – 6th Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98406. YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

DATED this 1st day of October, 2025.

/s/ GREG S. WEBLEY, WSBA #12875

Attorney for Petitioners

112 West Meeker

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253) 841-2382

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of the Court

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, Washington 98405

IDX-1020615

October 6, 13, 20, 2025