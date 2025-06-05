NO. 25-5-00247-7

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(30 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

BLESSING BEVERLY JEWETT

(DOB: August 01, 2021)

A Child Under the Age of Eighteen Years.

TO: AN UNKNOWN JOHN DOE

The Petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above Court a Petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated.

BLESSING BEVERLY JEWETT was born on August 01, 2021, at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, Kern County, California. BLESSING BEVERLY JEWETT was born to TYSHONNA QUANTISHIA HALBERT, natural mother, and you, AN UNKNOWN JOHN DOE, natural father. In order to defend against this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this Summons within 30 days after the service of this Summons and Notice of Hearing, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what he or she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. The Court has set the time and place of the court hearing on this matter. The court hearing on this matter shall be on July 18, 2025, at 10:00 am at Remann Hall, 5501 6th Ave., Tacoma, WA 98406.

Your failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with the child named above.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney. You are further notified that failure to respond to this termination action within 30 days of service will result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with respect to the above-named child. You are further notified that failure to respond to the Petition, within 30 days of the date of the service of this Summons and Notice is grounds to terminate any parent-child relationship you may have with respect to the child named above. You are further notified that, if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the child, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED 2 June 2025.

/s/ Christina T. Sherman, PLLC CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

WSBA No. 35964

1201 Regents Blvd., Suite B

Fircrest, WA 98464

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of Court

Pierce County Superior Court

920 Tacoma Avenue S, Room 110

Tacoma, Washington 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR

RESPONSE ON:

Christina T. Sherman, PLLC

CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

1201 Regents Blvd., Suite B Fircrest, WA 98466

Tel: (253) 268-5068

Christina@shermanlegalsolutions.com

Attorney for Petitioners

IDX-1014664

June 5, 12, 20, 2025