NO. 25-4-62068-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SNOHOMISH COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

In the Matter of the Estate Of

GARY L. KERNS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court:

October 7, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 9, 2025

DATED: October 6, 2025

DEBORAH L. KERNS

Personal Representative

c/o Keith T. McClelland

17544 Midvale Avenue North

#306

Shoreline, WA 98133

(206) 542-3138

/S/KEITH T. McCLELLAND WSBA#6014

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1020810

October 9, 16, 23, 2025